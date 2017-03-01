WLIP to Air WIAA Regional Semifinal Game: Waterford at Westosha

Kenosha’s Radio Station, AM 1050 WLIP, will carry the WIAA Division 2 Regional Semifinal Game on Friday (3/3) between top seeded Westosha Central against No 9 Waterford. Central enjoyed a bye in the first round of the tournament while Waterford defeated No 8 Jefferson 59-41. WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will have the call with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM. The game will also be streamed live on wlip.com.