WLIP to Air WIAA Sectional Games

AM 1050 WLIP, Kenosha’s Radio Station, will be airing two WIAA Division-2 Sectional Games this week. On Thursday, March 9th, Kenosha County rivals (1) Westosha Central faces (10) Wilmot in Burlington, WI. WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will be on the call beginning at 6:45 PM. The game will also be streamed live on wlip.com.

On Saturday March 11 WLIP will air the Sectional Final battle between the Westosha/Wilmot winner and the winner of the other Sectional Semi final game between Monona Grove and Waunakee. That game will be held in Middleton, WI. Pete, Tom, and Nick will have the call of that game beginning at 12:45 PM live on air and streaming at wlip.com

