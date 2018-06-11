WLIP Baseball Round-Up

KENOSHA,WI–The Kenosha Kingfish fall to the Madison Mallards 7-5 in 10 innings, in the front end of a home and home. Those two teams will meet at Simmons Field tonight.

The Brewers lose to the Phillies Sunday 4-3 after a weekend full of output from the offense. The Brewers scored 27 runs on Philadelphia’s pitching to take two out of three. The Brewers lead the Cubs by a half game in the NL Central Standings. The St Louis Cardinals are three games back.

The Cubs lose to the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1. Kyle Hendricks takes the loss. Anthony Rizzo had the lone RBI for the Cubs. They did take two out of three in the series. They open a three game series with the Brewers at Miller Park tonight.

The White Sox defeat the Red Sox 5-2. The Sox head home and open a four game series with the first place Cleveland Indians tonight.

WIAA Baseball StateTournament…The Lancers Baseball team plays Webster on Wednesday.