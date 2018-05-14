WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/14/18 By Pete Serzant | May 14, 2018 @ 10:00 AM Stay informed with the WLIP K-Town Report Podcast (5/14/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/WLIP-K-TOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-051418.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Vos, lawmakers took $4,300 trip to Ohio on state airplane Albies, Bautista homer as Braves outslug Cubs 6-5 Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud Foxconn selects company with close ties to Walker Wisconsin sees increase in pedestrian deaths Share Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday