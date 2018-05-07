WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/7/18 By Pete Serzant | May 7, 2018 @ 9:40 AM Stay informed with the WLIP K-Town Report Podcast! (from 5/7/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/WLIP-KTOWN-PODCAST-050718-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ray Szmanda, TV pitchman for Menards stores, dies at 91 Tourists Spend $213.6 Million in Kenosha County in 2017 UW-Madison to cover alumni signs with KKK connections Foxconn picks 28 companies to begin work on Wisconsin plant WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/7/18 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!