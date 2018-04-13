WLIP K-Town Rewind 4/13/18

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will retire rather than seek another term in Congress has sent new ripples of uncertainty through a Washington already on edge and a Republican Party bracing for a rough election year. Locally it sparked various reactions and speculation. Ryan cast the decision to end his 20-year career as a personal one. He says he doesn’t want his children growing up with a “weekend dad.”

An unattended wood burning stove led to a fire that left a Salem Lakes home unlivable. Scanner reports indicated that fire crews were called around 6:40 Sunday night to a home near the 306-hundred block of Highway 50. The flames started from the stove in the basement and spread all the way to the attic. No one was injured but the home suffered substantial damage and will need extensive repairs. The fire department reports that while there was smoke detectors in the home, they did not have working batteries in them. No cost estimate to the damage has been reported.

Federal officials have approved Gov. Scott Walker’s request to establish new economic opportunity zones in 44 Wisconsin counties, including Kenosha. Walker’s office announced Monday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has signed off on the request. The governor asked to created 120 economic opportunity zones, a designation under the new federal tax law designed to spur development. The program creates a tax incentive for businesses and individuals that invest in the zones. Kenosha’s new economic opportunity areas include the downtown area. Additionally a large chunk of the city’s northside-between Washington Road to the north, 52nd street to the south, Green Bay Road to the west, and 30th Avenue to the east-is included. The third area is in the middle part of the city, roughly bordered just west of the uptown area to 39th avenue between 52 and 60th streets. The city of Milwaukee will have the most zones at 34. The Madison area will be second with 10.

A former Tremper High School teacher will spend the next three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault of a student. 42 year old Douglas Richmond is also expected to enter a guilty plea in Racine County on a similar charge. Richmond reportedly had a consensual sexual relationship with a 17 year old student nearly a decade ago. It began while the teen was still a student and continued after she graduated. The judge in the case rejected the defense’s motion that Richmond only receive probation. The defendant apologized and expressed remorse at his sentencing hearing. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

