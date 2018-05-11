WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/11/18

FOXCONN UPDATE

Foxconn has selected 28 companies to do initial construction on its manufacturing plant. Foxconn said in an announcement Monday that 27 companies are Wisconsin-based and one is from Illinois. The companies will be responsible for erosion control, mass excavation, stormwater management and testing work. It’s the initial phase of Foxconn’s construction of a $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. Gov. Scott Walker talked about the announcement yesterday, including a stop in Racine. Foxconn says the contracts awarded to the 28 companies are worth $100 million and will create 800 direct and indirect jobs. Wisconsin companies selected include Kapur Associates, Gestra Engineering and Heider & Bott Company. R A Seaton Contractor Services LLC is from Rockford.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she plans to sue the EPA over exemptions made for Foxconn over smog pollution. In a statement Madigan says she believes the EPA now works with total disregard for the quality of our air and water. The agency sided with Wisconsin officials last week by sharply narrowing areas that will come under stricter federal ozone regulations to small strips of land along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Racine County, was declared to be in compliance with the standard. Attorney General Brad Schimel says a threatened lawsuit by Illinois AG Lisa Madigan is ironic given that Illinois is the largest contributor to smog pollution in Racine County. The Environmental Protection Agency recently granted Racine an exemption from new federal smog regulations, including the area where Foxconn plans to build it’s massive factory in Mt Pleasant. In a statement, Schimel says that “Illinois should worry about addressing its own pollution problems, instead of trying to prevent economic expansion in Wisconsin.” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say that Foxconn can meet both federal and state regulations when it comes to limiting smog emissions from the plant. Madigan said in a statement last week that the EPA is putting corporate profits ahead of protecting the environment.

Foxconn Technology Group is spending $1 million over the next three years to encourage Wisconsin universities to develop new ideas for “smart cities.” The Taiwan-based company made the announcement Thursday with representatives from higher-education institutions launching a competition in the fall called “Smart City, Smart Future.” Foxconn says its investment will provide the best ideas with financial and technical support to make them a reality. The company says more details about the initiative will be announced Aug. 7 at the “Smart Futures Summit” at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha. Foxconn is building a $10 billion manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin to make ultra-high-definition display panels.



CITY COUNCIL POLICE SETTLEMENT; BELL CONTINUES PROTEST

The Kenosha City Council approved a settlement last night relating to two police officers. It’s unclear what the settlement was for, as it was discussed in closed session. The payment is worth 12-thousand-500 dollars. That item was handled on the same night that Kenosha activist Michael Bell Sr and about 13 other protesters again petitioned the council for a new investigation into his son’s death during an altercation with police in 2004. The officers were cleared of charges in the case, but the city of Kenosha did settle with the Bell family. Previous petitions by Mr Bell have been denied so far.



POLICE CONFRONT ARMED MAN

A Kenosha man faces charges after a confrontation with police. Officers responded to a call around 12 AM Wednesday to an area near 58th avenue and 56th St. A man there was making calls to 911, allegedly threatening to “Take another one out” and referencing a “countdown timer.” Police-who believed through previous contact with the suspect that he had mental and substance abuse issues- found the man near a dumpster enclosure, reportedly armed with a box cutter and a knife. After the suspect was unresponsive to dialogue he allegedly advanced toward a sergeant who used his patrol car-at a low rate of speed- to knock the man down and disarm him. He suffered minor injuries and was treated. He faces charges of recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer. Police believe that alcohol and prescription medication are factors in the case.



TOURISM NUMBERS

Tourists spent well over 200 million dollars in Kenosha County last year. The Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that visitors spent 213-point-6 million dollars in 2017, up 2-point-2 percent from the year before. That makes Kenosha the 18th largest county for tourism in Wisconsin. That spending generated 23-point-7 million dollars in state and local tax revenue, and 15-point-9 million dollars in federal taxes. Tourism is also credited for supporting over 32-hundred jobs. You can see the Visitor’s Bureau full report on our website, wlip dot com.

UNIFIED RECEIVES MONEY FROM HERB KOHL

Kenosha Unified students and teachers are the beneficiaries of a former senator’s generosity. Former Wisconsin Senator Herb Kohl’s organization donated 425-thousand dollars to projects that teachers and other school officials across the state listed on the education crowdfunding site “donors choose dot org”. Nearly 20 projects at 12 different KUSD schools received funding. In a statement, Unified Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder said that Kohl’s generosity will being new tools to the district’s classrooms, staff, and students.