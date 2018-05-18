WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/18/18

WALKER DONOR TO DEVELOP FOXCONN MASTER PLAN

Foxconn has selected a company led by a Republican mega donor with close ties to Gov. Scott Walker to develop the master plan for its massive campus in Mt Pleasant. Foxconn announced Monday that it chose Hammes Company to be the lead developer on the project that will house a display-screen factory on a campus spread over 2,900 acres. Foxconn could qualify for up to $4.5 billion in taxpayer incentives. Hammes is led by Jon Hammes, Walker’s campaign finance chairman for his re-election bid. Hammes is part owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republicans and causes over the years.

BARCA SAYS NO TO CONGRESSIONAL RUN

State Representative Peter Barca is not running for Congress. Despite weeks of contemplation, the Democratic State Rep from Kenosha will not seek to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. Barca decided not to oppose the Democrats who are already vying for their party’s nomination. Randy Bryce has gained national attention and leads the way in fundraising, joined by Cathy Meyers in the Democratic primary. Barca has announced that he will run for reelection to his State Assembly seat. Barca had previously served in Congress for one term between 1993 and 1995. He stepped down as State Assembly Minority Leader last year after he voted to approve tax credits for Foxconn which was controversial among his fellow Democrats.

GOP AND THE BIG BLUE WAVE

Paul Ryan warns of ‘blue wave’ at Wisconsin GOP convention. House Speaker Paul Ryan warned fellow Republicans in his farewell speech at the Wisconsin state party convention that a “blue wave” could wipe out GOP advancements made since Donald Trump became president. Ryan spoke Saturday at his final Wisconsin Republican Party convention before his retirement after 20 years in Congress. Fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker presented Ryan with a personalized Green Bay Packers jersey with a number “1” on the back. That is the number of Ryan’s southeastern Wisconsin congressional district. Ryan reminisced about his time in Congress, saying “we have done so much in so short a time.” He also fondly remembered election night in 2016 when Trump won Wisconsin, recalling with surprise how the GOP wins in the state and across the country ran counter to what exit polls had predicted.

MYERS GETS TAX BREAK IN ILLINOIS

Democratic congressional candidate Cathy Myers received a $6,000-per-year tax deduction on her Illinois home even after she had moved to Janesville. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tuesday that Myers will ask a specialist to review the issue to see whether she was eligible for the exemption and will make any necessary adjustments. Myers is running against Randy Bryce for the Democratic nomination in southeast Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, a seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Myers moved to Wisconsin in 2009 but she received the “owner occupied exemption” on her Rockton, Illinois, home through 2012.

FRESH MARKET CLOSURE LEAVES FOOD DESERT IN KENOSHA

Another Kenosha neighborhood will be without a grocery store. The Piggly Wiggly Fresh Market on 52nd Street in the Sun Plaza is closing. The move comes a year after Pick N Save closed its store on 63rd street in the Brass neighborhood because it was underperforming. The Fresh Market announced the closure last week,citing underperforming numbers. It began its final sale yesterday, as they clear out all of the merchandise before the doors are shut for good. There have been a few incarnations of grocery stores in that spot, and all were eventually shuttered. It’s unclear what will fill the empty storefront as the entire plaza is on the market, and has been for the better part of two years.

MISSING TRUCK LEADS TO CACHE OF STOLEN VEHICLES

A missing truck led to a major bust of stolen vehicles. Authorities discovered the cache of cars in the hangar of the Westosha Airport on 116th street in Twin Lakes on Saturday as they were following up on the sighting of a missing vehicle. Officers arrested the man they found allegedly living inside the hangar, 63 year old John James Nolan faces several felony counts of receiving stolen property. He apparently was renting the building under a false name. He is in jail on 50-thousand dollars bond and is due back in court next week. Authorities are working to see if he was working alone, or if the stolen cars were part of a larger operation.

TWO BITE BLUES

A state appeals court says an insurance company doesn’t have to cover a bulldog attack that left a woman hospitalized. Shawn Lievense’s bulldog, Tank, attacked Sara Hanson and Kathryn Baumann-Mader in Kenosha County in 2015. Police tried to shock Tank with a stun gun but instead shocked Baumann-Mader. Officers then opened fire on Tank but hit Baumann-Mader in the foot. She spent a week in the hospital. The victims sued Lievense’s (LEE-vens cis’s) insurance company, Integrity Mutual, for compensation. A judge found Integrity’s policy covered only one dog attack and Tank had already bit someone months earlier. The 2nd District Court of Appeals agreed, adding Integrity also doesn’t have to cover injuries caused by police since they arose from Tank’s uncovered attack.

INMATE JUMPS FENCE, ESCAPES

We have more information on the inmate who escaped from a Kenosha facility last week. 33 year old Jared McGoveran left the minimum security facility on 14th avenue near 63rd street on Thursday. According to police reports McGoveran allegedly told a relative that he was seeking a transfer to a minimum security facility so that he could try to escape and avoid new charges that were apparently going to be filed against him. Security video reportedly shows McGoveran jumping the low fence that surrounds the facility, and running away. He was noticed missing during a head count Thursday night. McGoveran allegedly robbed a store on December 5th 2016, charges for which were filed in February. If convicted, he could face an additional 30 years in prison. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.