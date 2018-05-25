WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/25/18

SUSPECT’S ALLEGED VIOLENT SEX HISTORY ADMISSIBLE

A murder suspect’s alleged history of sexual violence will be allowed in testimony at his trial. 20 year old Daniel Tate is charged with the death of Olivia Mackay last summer. He is alleged to have choked her before holding her head underwater while they were on a Kenosha beach. Now the judge in the case says that Tate’s reported history of discussing his desire to choke women during sexual encounters will be allowed into evidence. Prosecutors say that there are three women willing to testify that he had discussed or actually choked them during consensual sex. The defense argued that allowing such testimony was prejudicial and is not similar to what the state alleges happened before Mackay’s death. After the murder Tate and 18 year old Jamari Cook allegedly took Mackay’s body and hid it in an area off a rural road in Racine County. Cook is also expected to testify in the case. The trial is set to begin June 25th.

SHORELAND SENIOR KILLED IN CRASH

Shoreland High School held a prayer service Thursday morning as they mourn an 18 year old senior who lost his life in a car accident. Cameron Nahf was driving east on Highway E when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree near 100th avenue. Nahf was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His 16 year old brother, Caden Nahf was seriously injured and had to be flown by Flight For Life. It’s unclear what caused Nahf to lose control of the SUV. Cameron was headed to his second to last day of school at Shoreland at the time of the accident. He was a pitcher on the varsity baseball team and was supposed to graduate on Saturday. Shoreland canceled final exams, and the last regular season baseball game Wednesday and students went home on early release. Graduation practice and the ceremony itself will go forward as scheduled.

POLICE LOOKING FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Kenosha Police are investigating two robberies that apparently involve the same suspect. The first happened on Sunday at the Family Video on 75th street and 30th avenue, the second on Monday at the Associated Bank inside the Pick N Save on 75th street. At both businesses that suspect took money-a small amount from the video store, and reportedly thousands of dollars from the bank. During the bank robbery he brandished a gun. No one was injured during either incident. The suspect is described as a white male, middle aged, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and shoes, and carrying a black backpack with a blue bandana around his face. Police have released images of the suspect that are available on wlip dot com. The investigation continues. If you have any information please contact Kenosha Police.

ANOTHER SEXUAL ASSAULT ON BIKE TRAIL

We have more information about a sexual assault that happened along the Kenosha County Bike Trail in Pleasant Prairie. Authorities say an 18 year old female was walking alone near the 9200 block of the trail about 6pm Monday when she was approached by a black male described to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s and approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie with white stripes, a dark baseball hat and scruffy facial hair. The suspect may be bald or have close shaved hair. He is also believed to be driving a tan colored sedan. The victim in the case was treated and released from a local hospital. Anyone with information regarding this assault please contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

KUSD SUBMITS SAFETY PROPOSAL

The Kenosha Unified School District has submitted its proposal for upgraded school safety measures. The request comes after Governor Scott Walker and the State Legislature made $100 million available for school safety in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fl on February 14th. The district’s funding request includes the following upgrades: Protective film on main entrances and classroom entrance glass at all KUSD buildings, staff training for Trauma Informed Care and Non-violent Crisis Intervention-which is an effort to deal with bullying in schools more effectively. There would also be additional staff for performing school safety assessments, and the replacement of video intercom systems at the main entrances at every school. They’re also asking for the addition of flashing blue lights, and a shotspotter system to the existing Informacast Alert System. In a statement, KUSD Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said that “Many of the innovative safety tools we currently have in place align…in an effort to provide the safest learning and working environment possible for our students and staff.”

CONTRACTOR TAKES HEAT; STILL GETS CITY CONTRACTS

A Racine based contractor took some heat last night even as they were awarded two contracts from the city of Kenosha. A.W. Oakes and Sons were awarded the contracts for the city’s annual sidewalk, curb, and gutter replacement worth over 795-thousand dollars and a contract for over 553-thousand dollars to redo 71st street between second and seventh avenues. However several alderman said that they would be keeping a close eye and demanding accountability from Oakes after issues arose with multiple projects last year, with allegations of shoddy work as well as many delays-especially along the reconstructed portion of sixth avenue. Despite the concerns the city had to take the Oakes’ bid as it was the lowest-unless they wanted to send the projects back through the bid process-which would cause significant delays.

FOXCONN UPDATE

Foxconn calls a story on what it’ll manufacture at its Mt Pleasant Plant inaccurate. Foxconn Technology Group says an article saying that it plans to shift the focus of what is made at its Wisconsin plant to reduce costs is “inaccurate and is not based on any facts.” Foxconn reacted yesterday to a story published by the Nikkei Asian Review citing unnamed sources saying the Taiwan-based company was looking at producing small to medium-sized display panels for Apple, carmakers and others rather than larger display screens as originally planned. But Foxconn says its “product development and production plans for that campus remain unchanged.” The company also says it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs at its new facility and in investing $10 billion. Doing that would send $4.5 billion in state and local incentives to Foxconn. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.

We know more about some of the environmental impacts from Foxconn. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that the company plans to create more wetlands than they will fill during the construction process. The Foxconn incentives bill passed last year requires the company to create 2 acres of wetlands for every acre filled. Additionally Foxconn says that they do not plan to use their entire daily allotment of water from Lake Michigan. The company will draw 5-point-8 million gallons of water per day even though they are allowed to draw 7 million gallons daily. The company plans to recirculate its water to conserve the resource. The DNR says that without the recirculation process the company would use 21 million gallons everyday. Foxconn will also pay more than 2 million dollars to the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust. Construction of the massive project is expected to begin later this year.

WE Energies is asking for regulatory approval to construct a $196 million gas pipeline near the Foxconn complex. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that We Energies filed documents last week with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission seeking approval for the nearly 50-mile pipeline. Company spokeswoman Amy Jahns says the pipeline was planned before the Foxconn project, but the company has accelerated its timeline. The utility says the pipeline will “increase the quantity and reliability of natural gas service.” There are two different routes proposed for the project, though both would start in La Grange and end just west of the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. The northern route would cost $196 million while the southern option-which goes through Kenosha County-would cost $187 million.