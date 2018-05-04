WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/4/18

POLICE RESPOND TO SHOTS FIRED:

Kenosha Police responded to a report of shots fired early this morning. The incident happened near the 6100 block of 24th Avenue around 1 AM. According to preliminary scanner reports multiple people were injured in the basement of a home when at least three shots were fired. There’s no word on their condition. We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

A RASH OF FIRE HITS KENOSHA AREA:

Firefighters had a busy day Saturday with three major fires breaking out within two hours of each other in Kenosha. No one was hurt, but houses, condos, garages and vehicles were destroyed or damaged. Firefighters were back at the scene of the condo fire twice yesterday as the flames rekindled. The first alarm came in around 2:45 p.m. from a two-story brick building housing eight condos just northeast of the intersection of Green Bay and Washington Roads. The building is likely a total loss with damages estimated at more than half a million dollars.

A second fire erupted on 34th Avenue and 57th street, when wind-whipped flames from a backyard burning pit spread to two garages and damaged several homes. Three cars, a motorcycle and a boat also were destroyed. The third fire happened around 4:30 p.m. when an extension cord being used to charge a phone shorted out and set a bed on fire.

A barn fire in Wheatland this week destroyed the building and damaged a home. It broke out around 10:30 AM at a farm on Highway 83. The wind spread the flames around the area, even jumping the highway and using dried vegetation for fuel. Firefighters from throughout the region fought to control the blaze. No one was injured and all the animals in the barn were removed. Many communities have burning bans in place right now given the conditions, including Somers, Pleasant Prairie, and Salem Lakes.

EPA WEAKENS WISCONSIN SMOG REQUIREMENTS:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is narrowing areas of Wisconsin that will face tougher smog regulations, including here in Kenosha. The agency Tuesday sided with Wisconsin officials by narrowing areas that will come under stricter federal ozone regulations to small strips of land along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Businesses and the Walker administration argued that metropolitan Milwaukee and areas along Lake Michigan were being polluted by smog from Illinois and northern Indiana. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the EPA found that portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Door and Kenosha counties along the lake were in violation of a new tougher ozone standard. The EPA was under a court-ordered deadline of Monday to decide which counties across the country were in violation of the new standard and would need to reduce ozone levels.

BELL MARCHES TO PROTEST MAYOR:

Activist Michael Bell held a march Thursday outside of ceremony which was to honor Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. About 20 people marched peacefully through the city. Bell’s son was shot and killed in an incident with Kenosha Police in 2004. Bell says that he wants a new investigation into his son’s death. Congregations United to Serve Humanity honored the mayor with an award for Justice Advocate of the Year. Bell says that honor is directly the opposite of what happened with his son’s case.

FOXCONN SEEKS DEMOLITION BIDS:

Foxconn has officially opened the bids to begin demolition along Braun Road in Mt Pleasant. Bidders will be separated for properties on either side of the road. A mandatory meeting is scheduled for a week from Thursday and the bidding process is closed three weeks from today. Foxconn is also reportedly seeking land for employee housing in both Somers and Sturtevant. In other Foxconn news, WE Energies has submitted plans to the state for a 32 million dollar gas line project along Highway KR to supply the Foxconn facility.

POLICE ID BODY FOUND ON BEACH:

Kenosha Police have identified the man whose body was discovered on Simmons Island Beach on Saturday. 53 year old Kirk Danielson of Kenosha may have died from exposure, but authorities are still waiting for autopsy and toxicology results. It was cold enough Friday night into Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the low 30’s, for the cold to have contributed to Danielson’s death, along with other medical issues. His body was discovered around 7 AM near the 4600 block of Kennedy Drive. No foul play is suspected.

GREYHOUND DRIVER CHARGED:

The Greyhound Bus driver who was behind the wheel during a police chase in January will face charges. 46 year old Daniel Mengestu allegedly failed to stop for authorities after passengers called 911 to report a man on the bus making death threats. The bus was traveling southbound on I-94 in Racine County when the initial calls came in. Police followed the bus through Kenosha and into Lake County before it finally stopped. The driver reportedly told the officers that he saw them in his mirror with lights on and sirens activated, but that he thought it was a training exercise and therefore did not stop. Finally a spike strip was employed to stop the bus. Traffic was blocked while all this was going on. Mengestu faces one count of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer. The man who threatened the other passengers-34 year old Margarito Vargas-Rosas-pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct was was sentenced to just short of two months in jail. He still faces federal charges for allegedly being in this country illegally. He has reportedly been deported twice, both times in 2012.