WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/1/18

OFFICERS WALKING THE BEAT

Kenosha Police officers will be out walking the beat this summer. The department received a grant for 100-thousand dollars through the Wisconsin Department of Justice earlier this year. Deputy Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen said this week that the money will be used for the Kenosha Police Department’s Neighborhood Intervention Program. Most of the grant money will be used to pay for officers walking beats in areas that have higher rates of crime. Officers will work to develop relationships with citizens and business owners. Larsen said via the department’s Facebook page that grant money will also be used to have officers work with youth programs and to help fight the heroin epidemic.

BODY FOUND IN PIKE RIVER

Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead in the Pike River. 28 year old Monique Harmon-Richards of North Chicago was found in an area just north of Pennoyer Park around 9:15 Monday morning by two people walking in the area. Emergency crews responded and removed the body from the river. Kenosha Police say that an autopsy is underway to help determine her cause of death. No further details have been released. There does not appear to be a connection to a water emergency that was called Sunday night.

FOXCONN UPDATE

An attorney representing property owners in Mt Pleasant who say they haven’t been fully compensated for land Foxconn Technology Group needs has filed an appeal in a lawsuit. The Journal Times reports that attorney Erik Olsen filed the appeal on Tuesday. A dozen property owners filed a lawsuit in federal court in January alleging Mount Pleasant had labeled their properties as blighted and violated their constitutional rights. Judge Lynn Adelman of the U.S. Eastern District of Wisconsin dismissed the suit earlier this month. An attorney for the village says the appeal won’t change the village’s business with Foxconn.

An environmental protection group has officially filed a challenge to the DNR’s approval of water diversion for Foxconn. Midwest Environmental Advocates filed an objection under the Great Lakes Water Compact on Friday and filed legal action this week. The DNR approved a plan by the city of Racine in April in which the city will divert up to seven million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to Mt Pleasant. 5.8 million gallons of water would be used daily by Foxconn while the other 1.2 million gallons would be used elsewhere around the Wisconn Valley campus. Attorneys for the MEA say that the DNR’s approval goes against the compact’s ban on water diversion from the Great Lakes. The DNR maintains that the water diversion plan meets the standards under the compact.

SENTENCING HANDED DOWN IN MURDER CASE

One of four men accused in the shooting death of a Kenosha man has been sentenced to prison. Raphael Rush will spend the next seven years in prison for his role in the October 2016 death of Willie Owens. Latonio Simpson was found guilty of being one of the gunmen in the shooting. Rush was one of four men who went to Owens house that night and was part of the dispute that led to Owens death. Another shooter James Butler died before he could be brought to justice. Rush cooperated with authorities and pleaded guilty, testifying against Simpson at his trial. Simpson will be sentenced at a hearing this morning.