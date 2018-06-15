WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/15/18

FATAL PLANE CRASH

Authorities have released the names of four family members from Kenosha killed in a small plane crash in Green County. Green County Coroner Jody Makos identified the victims as the pilot, 81-year-old Colleen Deininger; her daughter, 53-year-old Melissa Deininger-Dickman; and two grandchildren, 17-year-old Emmarose Dickman and 13-year-old Alex Dickman, all of Kenosha. Authorities say the single-engine Cessna 182T had left the Kenosha Regional Airport and was flying to Monroe when it crashed Sunday about a mile north of the Monroe Municipal Airport. Family members say the group planned to celebrate a graduation that afternoon. All four died at the scene. The plane crashed in a field and hit some trees. Firefighters put out a fire at the scene. Federal officials are investigating along with the Green County sheriff’s office.

ALLEGED BIKE TRAIL ATTACKER ARRESTED

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults that happened along the Kenosha County Bike Trail. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne is currently in the Kenosha Jail awaiting charges. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says charges against Reginaldo Etienne could be filed by the end of the week and will include two counts of second degree sexual assault with use of force, one count of aggravated battery to the elderly, and one count of theft. More charges may be added. They stem from two incidents, one in March the other in May, in which two separate women reported being assaulted. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that DNA tests from evidence collected from one of the assaults led to a positive DNA match to Etienne. Authorities say they have recovered the suspect’s car, identified evidence linking the suspect to both incidents, served search warrants, obtained witness statements, and interviewed the suspect. Etienne was found in the Lake County Jail where he was on a probation hold on armed robbery charges.

TEEN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE; ARSON

The Milwaukee teen who is accused of killing a Kenosha man and setting fire to his house has officially been charged. 17 year old Chrystul Kizer faces charges of first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, arson, and auto theft. She’s also charged as being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. Kizer allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III in the early morning hours of June 5th at his home near the 7700 block of 14th avenue in Kenosha. She then reportedly fled the scene in his car after setting the house on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene they did not realize anyone was in the home because Volar’s car was missing. They later discovered his body in an enclosed porch area. Investigators found Kizer after she reportedly bragged about shooting someone on social media. Kizer is due in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.