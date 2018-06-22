WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/22/18

MATTHEWS TRIAL SET TO BEGIN

The trial of a former Kenosha woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend will begin next week. Prosecutors and the defense for Donna Matthews were in court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Matthews allegedly shot and killed Michael Gayan in his Kenosha home on July 4th 2016. Investigators allege that she flew in from Hawaii to kill Gayan on that date so the gunshots would be masked by the sound of fireworks. The defense says that she killed Gayan in self defense, that she suffered battered woman syndrome from him despite the many miles between them. Her attorneys will be allowed to present parts of his violent history at trial, but how much of it-and who will testify to it-is still up in the air. The trial will begin on Monday.

FORMER WALMART SOLD

Kenosha’s former Walmart building has a new owner. The vacant building on 52nd street was built in 1988 but has been empty since Walmart built their new store on Green Bay Road in Somers in 2009. The store was in an online auction, put on the market by the financial institution that took it over after its former owners went bankrupt after Walmart left. The 115-thousand-500 square foot building sits on 10-point-6 acres. The buyer of the building has not been disclosed.

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS STEADY

May’s unemployment numbers have been released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. In the city of Kenosha the rate is unchanged from April at 3-point-4 percent. Still that’s down from four percent a year ago. Kenosha County’s rate is 3-point-1 percent, also unchanged from April, but down from 3-point-6 percent from May 2017. That puts Kenosha in the middle of the pack among the state’s 72 counties, slightly ahead of Racine County which also has a 3-point-1 percent unemployment rate. The statewide seasonally adjusted rate is unchanged at 2-point-8 percent. You can read the full report by clicking on the link at our website, wlip dot com.

KUSD RECEIVES GRANT MONEY

Kenosha Unified School District has received a grant to help students with disabilities transition into adult life. The Department of Public Instruction awarded a 30-thousand dollar grant to KUSD as part of the Transition Readiness Grant Program. The program will eventually give out one and a half million dollars to districts around the state. KUSD Spokesperson Tanya Ruder says that the district will partner will local colleges and other organizations to assist disabled students to transition after high school. Under the Career Pathways with Community Partners Initiative 8-10 students will take part in a nursing assistant training program in conjunction with Gateway Technical College,and Froedtert South beginning early next year. In all 37 districts statewide will benefit from the DPI grant money.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS UNHAPPY WITH KREUSER AUTHORITY

Three members of the Kenosha County Board cried foul over new authority granted to County Executive Jim Kreuser. Erin Decker, Zach Rodriguez, and Gabe Nudo were on the short end of a 19-3 vote this week which gives Kreuser the sole authority to enter into a lease agreement with a company for an adventure park west of the Pringle Nature Center. The three were unhappy that the proposed agreement was not in documents given to board supervisors for the meeting. Decker complained that the final approval of the lease should lie with the board and not on the sole authority of the County Executive. The lease allows Massachusetts-based Boundless Adventures LLC to operate the six acre park for 10 years, while the county receives a six percent share of the gross revenue, in year one, 6 and a half percent the next year, and seven percent a year after that. County Parks Director Matt Collins told the Public Works Committee and the Finance Committee that could come out to 75-thousand dollars a year.

FOXCONN UPDATE

Foxconn Technology Group says it’s investing in a 30 million dollar recycling system that will significantly reduce the amount of water drawn from Lake Michigan for its planned manufacturing complex in Mt Pleasant. Foxconn said yesterday that the “zero liquid discharge” system will virtually eliminate the return of manufacturing waste water into the nearby lake. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in April approved a request from the city of Racine to draw 7 million gallons of water a day from the lake to serve the 10 billion dollar complex. The Taiwan-based company says the technology is expected to reduce water intake by more than 3.5 million gallons per day. It says the system will eliminate manufacturing process waste water by distilling it, which will allow it to recycle, recover and reuse it. Foxconn has a similar system at its facility in Sakai, Japan.

American Transmission Co. has purchased land to build a proposed electrical substation for the Foxconn complex. ATC confirmed this week that it purchased 33 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for 2-point-4 million dollars. ATC wants to build a new substation east of the Foxconn complex and connect it with high-voltage power lines. The utility plans to add lines between Kenosha County and Racine County. Foxconn is expected to use about 200 megawatts of electricity, which is six times more power than the next-largest factory in the state. ATC needs to get approval for the project from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Construction of the substation and the $117 million electric transmission lines could begin in the fall. The cost of the project would be spread among about 5 million residential electric customers over 40 years.

HOME SALES STEADY

Home sales are up in Kenosha and so is the price that buyers are paying for those houses. According to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, sales were up four point three percent in May from the same month a year ago. The prices for those houses are on the rise as well with sellers sometimes getting more than their asking price. May’s median price for home sales was 177-thousand dollars, up eight point nine percent. For the year sales are up more than three and a half percent since January, that equals 864 homes on and off the market.

ALLEGED INTOXICATED WOMAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD NEGLECT

A Kenosha woman faces felony child neglect charges. 52 year old Rasa Johnson was arrested after police made a welfare check on Johnson and her two year old grandson, who is in her custody. When police entered her apartment on 32nd avenue and 85th street in Kenosha on Saturday, they found the child wearing a diaper that had not been changed for at least two days, causing the toddler to develop a rash and a severe sore on his leg. The boy reportedly asked officers for water repeatedly and he was treated for dehydration at a local hospital. Officers say Johnson was seemingly unaware of her surroundings when they found her, and was allegedly intoxicated. She is in the Kenosha County jail, and is being held on 15-hundred dollars bond.