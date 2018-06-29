WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/29/18

President Donald Trump was in town yesterday, praising the groundbreaking for the 10 billion dollar Foxconn plant in Mt Pleasant.

The village of Gurnee wants answers when it comes to how Foxconn could affect area flood patterns. The village passed a resolution last week urging Wisconsin to enforce environmental regulations on the project. One specific concern is the apparent lack of planning for stormwater management plan. The Mt Pleasant property that Foxconn plans to develop sits at the headwaters for the Des Plaines River. Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that changing the area from farm land to industrial could leave her village downstream under water.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today in the case of Daniel Tate. Tate is accused of killing 16 year old Olivia Mackay and allegedly trying to sell her stolen car. That revelation came to light in testimony this week as prosecutors recounted text messages between Tate and his then pregnant girlfriend. In those messages Tate reportedly says that he was trying to sell a car because he needed money. A witness said that Tate tried to sell her the car but she refused because the asking price was suspiciously low. Tate’s friend, Jamari Cook, testified that he witnessed Tate kill Mackay on a Kenosha beach and then helped him dump her body. The defense has cast doubt on Cook’s story. Both the prosecution and the defense rested yesterday and closing arguments will happen later this morning.

The trial of the former Kenosha woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend continues this morning. After jurors were sworn in yesterday, opening arguments began. Prosecutors and the defense both admit that Donna Matthews flew back to Kenosha to shoot and kill Michael Gayan on July 4th 2016, but they are at odds as to her motivation. Prosecutors say that Matthews maintained a relationship with Gayan and she killed him to stop him from posting embarrassing pictures of her on-line. Her defense says that he harassed and threatened her and that she suffered battered woman syndrome, killing him in self defense. Matthew’s brother testified against his sister. Derrick Matthews reportedly drove Donna to Gayan’s house the night of the shooting. He said he knew his sister would kill Gayan and that he had never seen him threaten her. He also said he believes his sister thought she was in real danger.

The man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women on the Kenosha County Bike Trail has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne is charged with several felonies including second degree sexual assault/use of force, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of an elderly person. The assaults reportedly happened on March 25th and May 21st to two separate women. The first victim is 67, the other is 18. Prosecutors allege Etienne was connected to the crimes via DNA evidence. He is being held on 500-thousand dollars cash bond. He’ll be back in court in August.

Gunshot detection technology coming to local schools. Some Wisconsin schools will be using gunshot-detection sensors when classes resume this fall to try to get police to respond more quickly to a mass shooting. The sensors are among various security upgrades schools are rolling out with grant money state lawmakers approved this year after the shootings in Parkland, Florida. The Kenosha Unified School District plans to use $384,000 of its nearly $900,000 award to install sensors from New Mexico-based EAGL Technology at its 43 schools. The system is designed to alert police within seconds of shots being fired and activate surveillance cameras near their location to livestream the scene to authorities. The sensors can also lock doors after gunshots. EAGL Technology says the number of schools across the country expressing interest in the sensors has increased since Parkland.