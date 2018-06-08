WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/8/18

FOXCONN UPDATE

Multiple published reports say that President Donald Trump will be in Mt Pleasant for the Foxconn Groundbreaking ceremony June 29th after hosting a fundraising luncheon earlier in the day in Milwaukee. The White House has yet to confirm the appearance. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that the fundraiser will cost anywhere from $2,700 to $100,000 per couple. The president was front and center when Foxconn announced that they would make a $10 billion investment in Wisconsin that could create 13,000 jobs; holding a ceremony at the White House in July 2017 to unveil the plan. Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the president’s reelection campaign.

The Mt Pleasant Village Board has officially labeled the entire area around Foxconn as blighted. That means the village now has more leverage under state law, and more bonding options, as it goes after the remaining properties it wants to acquire. The measure passed by a 6-1 vote. While many residents and one board member-Gary Feest-objected to the designation, the village moved forward. Feest was the lone no vote. Those members who voted to pass the measure said that “blighted” does not refer to how the area in question looks, but rather is an option that allows the village to borrow double tax exempt bonds. In response to the vote however, many residents in attendance at this week’s meeting are now saying they will take action against the board members in the next election. In the meantime, Foxconn already has about 80-percent of the land it needs, already acquiring about 100 properties.

Despite less money coming from the feds, Governor Scott Walker is confident that I-94 will be done on time. The state of Wisconsin will be receiving $86 million less than what it requested from the federal government to pay for upgrades and expansion of Interstate 94 south of Milwaukee in conjunction with the Foxconn Technology Group project. But Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday the work will still be completed by 2021 as planned. The state is being awarded $160 million after requesting $246 million. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the difference will be made up by tapping transportation revenue bond cash balances. The state was counting on receiving the full grant amount to pay for about half of the entire cost of the interstate project.

The Village of Somers wants Foxconn developers to do more prevent flooding. At this week’s work session, Village Officials said that the developers should create retention ponds and other solutions so that the village is not inundated with water every time it rains. Currently water from Mt Pleasant flows south into Somers, flooding certain areas. A culvert is proposed which is slightly larger than what is currently in place to hold water. Officials say that the new culvert will be filled with natural materials that will act like a natural stream bed. Somers officials are skeptical however, and also say that information is not being provided to the village before decisions are made at the site on their northern border.

POLICE INVESTIGATE BODY FOUND AFTER FIRE

Kenosha Police are investigating a person found dead after a house fire. Police reports indicate that after fighting a fire at a home near the 7700 block of 14th Ave, a deceased person was discovered inside. The blaze was first reported at around 5 AM Tuesday. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig says that crews didn’t realize anyone was in the home because the owner’s car was not in the driveway and so concentrated efforts on putting the fire out. Afterwards as crews were inspecting the home the body was found in an enclosed porch.

FORMER FOSTER FATHER SENTENCED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

A Twin Lakes man will spend the next quarter century in prison after he abused boys while he was their foster parent. 65 year old Gary Reed was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in prison plus 15 years supervision, effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life. Reed admitted to sexually assaulting boys in his care during the nearly 20 year period his was a foster parent from 1992-2009. At the center of the case was two men who came forward and accused Reed of assaulting them while they were in his care. Before his sentencing he apologized for his actions and told the judge he should have sought help. Reed also said he didn’t realize his actions would have a lasting effect on his victims.

WASTEWATER PLANT CLOSER TO REALITY

The Kenosha City Council will consider final approval for a new wastewater treatment facility at its next meeting. That comes after the city plan commission voted 7-1 Thursday night to approve a conditional use permit for Water Integrated Systems LLC. The Illinois based company will operate the facility in the Kenosha Industrial Park. They will treat over 100-thousand gallons of wastewater daily before sending back into the city water system. There will be four full time employees working there. The city will receive reports of each batch of water that will pass from the company to the Kenosha water system. The council is expected to consider the measure at its June 18th meeting.