WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/12/18

FATAL HIT AND RUN

A Kenosha man is in custody after a fatal hit and run crash. The accident happened on Highway 50 just east of Green Bay Road shortly after 9 PM Sunday night. According to police reports a driver, allegedly 29 year old Paul Turner, made a left turn out of the BP parking lot, putting him in the wrong direction on highway 50, going eastbound in the westbound lanes. There is no access to the eastbound lanes from that driveway. Turner tried to pull into the grocery store on the northside of the road next to that gas station but allegedly collided with a 19 year old man riding a motorcycle.19 year old Zach Bulanow was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. Turner reportedly fled the scene but was followed by witnesses until he parked near 39th avenue and 55th street. He later turned himself in Monday morning. Turner is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and, hit and run involving death. He’s due back in court next week and is being held on 75-thousand dollars bond.

DONNA MATTHEWS GUILTY

Donna Matthews has been found guilty of first degree intentional homicide. After only two and a half hours of deliberation the jury rejected Matthews claim that she shot and killed Michael Gayan in his Kenosha home on July 4th 2016 in self defense. She now will be sentenced to life in prison. The defense lost despite a week long effort trying to convince the jury that Matthews killed her former boyfriend Michael Gayan due to “battered woman syndrome.” Matthews testified that Gayan threatened to murder members of her family if she did not reunite with him, giving her a deadline of July 5th. Instead Gayan was killed the day before that deadline. His body was discovered in east side Kenosha home weeks after his death. Matthews will be sentenced next month. The judge will decide when-if ever-she will be eligible for supervised release.

MAN CHARGED FOR CHASING TEEN

A Kenosha man faces charges after he allegedly tried to run over a teenager who was riding his bike. The incident happened Tuesday around 6:15 PM in the neighborhood around 67th street and 15th avenue. A Kenosha Police officer noticed the man, Michael Hauglie, allegedly driving at high rate of speed through that area, apparently chasing an 17 year old African American teen who was on his bicycle. The man reportedly stopped his SUV and confronted the teen using racial slurs and threatening to kill him. The officer was able to stop the man and put him the squad car. The teen told police that the man started chasing him after he had stopped briefly in the ally near the man’s house. The suspect reportedly told police that thought the teen was trying to steal items from his backyard. He faces two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DEMS DEBATE

The Democrats vying to replace Paul Ryan participated in a forum in Kenosha yesterday at the UAW Local 72 hall. Randy Bryce and Kathy Myers offered their views on various issues from healthcare, to the minimum wage, to legalized marijuana. Bryce made it a point to say he supported removing the box convicted felons have to check on job applications, while Meyers says she will be a strong backer of LGBTQ rights. They will face off in the August 14th primary. The winner will face the winner of that day’s Republican primary.