WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/20/18

The brother of the woman convicted in her ex-boyfriend’s murder has pleaded guilty. Derrick Matthews admitted to driving his sister, Donna Matthews, to Michael Gayan’s house on July 4th 2016. Donna Matthews shot and killed Gayan with her brother’s gun. Derrick Matthews pleaded guilty to second degree intentional homicide, which could land him in prison for six decades. Because he testified against his sister at her trial, prosecutors recommend Matthews spend the next seven years behind bars and then serve extended supervision. A second charge, aiding a felon, was dropped. He will be sentenced in September.

The Kenosha City Council has approved a controversial plan for a private wastewater treatment plant in the city. The facility would be located at 4719 70th avenue in the Kenosha Industrial Park and would treat 100-thousand gallons of what’s being called pre-approved wastewater everyday. The Kenosha Water Utility supported the plan as did nine alderpersons who voted in favor after more than an hour of debate. Five voted against it while two council members were absent. The alderman of the district where the plant would be located voted against it. 16th district alderman Dominic Ruffalo said that he couldn’t support it because of opposition from some of the residents who live near the area.

The Kenosha Common Council approved more money for the city’s new fire station. Another 800-thousand dollars will be invested in the project, to be built on the corner of 52nd street and 22nd avenue, through the city’s capital improvement program. The money will be used for improvements to the soil that was underneath the former Bain School which was razed earlier this year. Several members of the council raised concerns about needing to add more money. Council President Anthony Kennedy echoed a warning about something similar happening in the future. The warnings come as the council also approved the construction contract for the project to Stucky (stew-key) construction of Waukegan. They had the lowest bid for the project at 5-point-75 million dollars. An additional 862-thousand dollars will be set aside for contingency costs. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that they hope that money will not be used.

The Kenosha County Board is on the record as to what they think should be the 2019 property tax levy increase. The board passed an advisory measure last night on an 11-8 vote. After nearly an hour and a half of debate as to what the levy should be, the majority decided on a maximum 2-point-5 percent increase. While the measure is non-binding, some supervisors said it shows the direction they would like next year’s budget to go.

A Paris man is going to prison for the drunk driving death of a Kenosha woman. 39 year old Christopher Thayer pleaded guilty to homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle for the New Year’s Day crash. The accident happened shortly before 6:30 PM on Highway K west of I-94. Thayer admitted that he had been drinking for much of January 1st at a nearby bar and left around 6:20 PM. Thayer drove his truck in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed and hit the car driven by Djuana Latshaw head-on. She was killed in the crash, her seven year old grandchild who was riding in the backseat was injured. The boy had to be extricated from the vehicle. Thayer’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Thayer will spend the next 13 years in prison. He expressed remorse at his sentencing hearing and the defense had asked for a lighter prison term.

A Kenosha man has again been sentenced to life in prison for his wife’s murder. 54 year old Oscar Thomas was sentenced yesterday after a second conviction for the death of Joyce Oliver Thomas in 2006. He was first convicted over a decade ago but that conviction was later overturned on appeal. At a second trial he was again found guilty. The defense for Thomas had asked for him to be put on extended supervision after getting credit for time already served but that was denied. Judge Bruce Schroeder called it the ultimate domestic abuse case and said that the second trial was a “colossal waste of money.”