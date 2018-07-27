WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/27/18

Charges have been filed in the double shooting incident from July 4th in Kenosha. Two people were shot during a fight that happened at a home near the 1800 block of 61st street right around midnight. The fight between two groups is believed to be gang related. 17 year old Passion Wade allegedly brandished the gun that shot the two, though it’s unclear from witness statements if he actually fired the shots. He is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and other charges. One of the victims, a 21 year old man was shot 5 times but survived. The other, a 15 year old was able to escape despite his injuries and was treated. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the fight. Wade is being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.

Attorneys for the teen who allegedly stabbed a fellow student to death are again trying to get his case moved into the juvenile system. 16 year old Timothy Carson faces charges of second degree intentional homicide in the death 15 year old Dezjon Taylor in April 2017. The stabbing death occurred at Bradford High School where the two were students. An ongoing conflict between the two led up to a confrontation in the school’s study hall room which left Taylor dead. Carson’s defense says he stabbed Taylor in self defense and have appealed an earlier decision to keep the case in adult court. Until the appellate court decides whether or not to take the appeal the case is on hold. If convicted on the current charges, Carson faces 40 years in prison.

The city of Kenosha is considering a proposal to fix the parking situation in downtown. The proposal from the city’s Public Works department would remove the current oversized parking spots and, with the exception of lines to keep proper distance from crosswalks and alleys, would essentially allow motorists to park as they would on any other city street. The current pattern has come under fire for leaving downtown businesses with fewer spots than before the 6th Avenue reconstruction began. This new proposal came before the Public Works Committee and is currently open for public comment. The plan would keep marked spaces for handicapped parking.

An Illinois man faces battery charges for allegedly striking a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy at Country Thunder. It happened shortly before 3:30 Friday afternoon. 25 year old Brandon Weber of Lockport was spotted by the deputy allegedly urinating on the outside of a porta potty. The deputy confronted the man and while being questioned he eventually had to be restrained as he reportedly began to resist officers. While deputies restrained the man on the ground he allegedly struck one of the deputies in the face. He’s charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He’s due in court next month.

The final number of citations issued at Country Thunder has been released. There were 170 citations for underage drinking during the three day festival in Twin Lakes, down from over 190 the past two years. There were ten citations for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer, four for trespassing, 6 for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia. One person was charged for allegedly trying to sell marijuana as well. Nine people were cited for trying to enter the Country Thunder grounds illegally or for using fake wristbands. There were even two arrests for outstanding warrants.

Foxconn announced several contractors who will work to build its first building on the Wisconn Valley Campus. Six companies from Kenosha will work to build parts of the 120-thousand square foot facility. 37 companies were awarded contracts statewide. The first structure will be a multipurpose building, housing research and development facilities as well as office space during the rest of the construction process at the site. Work is expected to begin next month. In all, Foxconn has promised to invest 10-billion dollars into the Mt Pleasant campus, potentially creating 13-thousand jobs. The Kenosha companies are: Arrow Marine Transport Inc. which will handle the trucking for the project; Dickow Cyzak Tile Company providing ceramic tile; DK Contractors will do the excavation work; Mariana Plants is the plant material supplier; Ozinga will provide the concrete; and Yutka will put up the fencing.

Repairs are being done on 6th avenue in Downtown Kenosha. A year after the road was rebuilt and repaved crews are back at work bringing the street up to specifications. The city never signed off on the project and so the contractor, A.W. Oakes and Son, must complete the work at no extra cost to the city. Workers will fix tripping hazards near the crosswalks, correct improper saw cuts in the sidewalk, and straighten up streetlight fixtures on 58th street between sixth and seventh avenues, among other corrections.

It remains a sellers’ market in Kenosha County home sales. The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports that sales in Kenosha County were up over six percent in June over the same month last year. 289 homes were sold in the county last month as the median price rose as well. The median price is up over five percent to 188-thousand-500 dollars. Sales are up for the year, increasing nearly 4 percent compared to January through June 2017. This week’s report shows that well over 11-hundred homes have sold in Kenosha County so far this year.