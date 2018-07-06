WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/6/18

MATTHEWS TRIAL

Matthews said that she shot and killed Michael Gayan nearly two years ago because she felt she had no other choice. Matthews delineated numerous occasions where she felt threatened by Gayan, including times where he would show up uninvited and threaten her. She was also apparently afraid that he would post embarrassing pictures of her to social media, and accused him of breaking into a storage building and stealing some of her possessions. She also said that he moved to Hawaii after she relocated there, met up with her, and raped her. He was eventually made to leave the state after Matthews obtained a restraining order. Matthews flew back to Kenosha from Hawaii on July 4th 2016 to shoot Gayan in his home during the fireworks display to cover the gunshots.

She says she was the victim of abuse at the hands of Gayan while prosecutors say she willingly kept up a relationship with him. Matthews testified that she did maintain a relationship with Gayan, including a drug and sex fueled trip to Chicago. He also followed her when she moved to Hawaii. Matthews claims that she participated with him because he threatened to kill members of her family.

Matthews concluded her testimony, saying that she regretted getting her brother involved in the situation. Derrick Matthews reportedly drove his sister to Gayan’s home on the night of the murder, and Donna allegedly shot Gayan with her brother’s gun before giving it back to him. Still she testified that she was not trying to set her brother up for the killing. The jury also heard testimony from an expert on battered woman syndrome. Matthews claims she was suffering from the syndrome at the hands of Gayan and that she killed him in self defense because she felt in imminent danger from him.

PACETTI RETIRES

Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti says he’s retiring from the public sector. In a letter Tuesday to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Pacetti says that he will return to work in the private sector after serving in his current role for a decade. Pacetti has been with the city since 1988. He will stay on as city administrator through the end of the year to aid in the transition process.

KENOSHA SHOOTING

Two people are recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. Police responded to a shots fired incident just after midnight to a home near the 1800 block of 61st street in Kenosha. One victim was found there while the other was found near 60th street and 20th avenue. Kenosha Police say they are two males-one is 21, the other is 15 years old. They were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover. Police reports say they were standing outside of the home when the shooting occurred, and that the suspect may have been known to them. Investigators are seeking the public’s help as they continue their work. If you have any information on the case please contact Kenosha Police.

HOMELESS SEX OFFENDER

Kenosha Police want to inform the public about a sex offender that is being released later this month. 55 year old John Stary III will be homeless upon his release from prison however he will be on GPS monitoring and he will have to check in with his probation officer everyday. Stary, who uses the alias Jack Stary, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1999 and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He is not currently wanted by police.