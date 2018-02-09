WLIP Kenosha Rewind

A new proposal in the State Legislature would create a regional transportation system which would include Kenosha. The new bill would create a three county transit system which includes Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee. According to a release by the bill’s author, State Rep. Peter Barca of Kenosha, the creation of the RTA is necessary to connect workers with the new jobs that are being created all over the region. The proposal was also authored in part by State Rep. Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha. If the bill passes the state legislature-which could be difficult with a Republican majority-and is signed by Governor Scott Walker, the affected counties would have to agree on an outline of how the system would run. Most importantly the matter would be put to the voters in a referendum. If it passes the RTA would have the authority to levy a half percent sales tax increase for transportation needs. It could also issue bonds as another source of revenue.

Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin. The Taiwan-based company said Tuesday it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown that now has a capacity of 650 people. The building will be called Foxconn Place. It will house business incubators and start-up initiatives in addition to Foxconn staff. Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn’s decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company’s “ever-growing footprint” in the state. The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The plant is expected to be a $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex.

Property owners who are giving their land for Foxconn now have a better idea what they will be paid for it. Mt Pleasant is offering local homeowners 140 percent of fair market value for their property and landowners $50,000 per acre. The Journal Times reports that the village announced its plans to make way for the Taiwanese company’s plant on Wednesday. Village President Dave DeGroot says the area’s properties are in a “desirable location” and that “the amount the village is willing to give reflects that.” The village is planning to meet with property owners individually to present offers.

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a former roommate. The stabbing happened Sunday night around 11 PM. 41 year old Jameel Rashada is charged with first degree attempted homicide with a domestic violence inhancer. The 42 year old victim lived with the suspect for several months and Rashada had returned to the home for a Super Bowl party. When police arrived the man was on the couch bleeding. He was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition and is reportedly recovering. Rashada reportedly told authorities that he and the victim had been in a dispute over a radio. He claimed that the victim choked him and that’s when he allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife. Rashada is being held on 5-hundred thousand dollars bond. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history including criminal charges in which he allegedly choked his 13 year old nephew. He’s due back in court in that case later this month.

A handful of people expressed their displeasure at Sheriff David Beth’s comments at this week’s County Board meeting. Four people criticized the sheriff for making comments about warehousing repeat offenders and criminals who have reached a certain threshold with their criminal record at a press conference two weeks ago. Among the speakers during public comments was Cathy Myers, who is running against fellow Democrat Randy Bryce to take on House Speaker Paul Ryan in November. Myers, who has struggled to gain traction against the nationally known Bryce, accused Beth of using “racist dog whistles” in his comments. Beth was not present either at the committee meeting where Myers made her comments nor at the full board meeting later in the night. He did write a letter of apology after both the NAACP and Congregations United to Serve Humanity were critical of his comments. After the two groups protested at the Kenosha County Safety building last week Beth told the Kenosha News that he meant everything he said at the press conference.

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly kept a 14 year old against her will. 26 year old Alejandro Sanchez-Ayala of Kenosha is also accused of having sex with the girl over the course of several months, as well as giving her alcohol and drugs. He is also alleged to have punched in the face and stomach and choked her. According to the criminal complaint, the girl met Sanchez-Ayala on line last year and that he had been sleeping with her since October. Police discovered the abuse when a witness reported seeing a man take a girl against her will into his vehicle. The person gave police the license plate on the car. An officer discovered the vehicle the next morning-February 3rd and when he questioned the girl she told the officer about the alleged abuse. Sanchez-Ayala is charged with false imprisonment, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 and obstructing police.