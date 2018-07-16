WLIP KTown Report Rewind 7/16/18

A couple broke into their neighbor’s home in Kenosha and rescued two adults and two children from a house fire Saturday. An unsupervised fire pit on a porch at 4828 29th Av. started the porch on fire with flames spreading to the home just after midnight. The neighbors reported the fire and attempted to alert the homeowners, eventually breaking down the door. They got the two children out and then rescued the adults, who were in the basement. The fire had spread into the eaves and attic. Officials estimated the damage at $30,000.

Pleasant Prairie police investigated the scene of a reported disturbance in which at least one person was hurt and authorities were forced to established a perimeter in the 10100 block of Eighth Avenue. Police responded to the home after 6 p.m. and were still on scene in the neighborhood between Sheridan Road and the railroad tracks late Sunday. Three ambulances were dispatched, with at least one person transported to a local hospital. Authorities at the scene indicated there was a dispute between two people. Officials said there were no serious injuries.

Kenosha police arrested a 67-year-old man after he punched a shop owner in the face at a local deli when the owner would not allow him to use the store phone Thursday. A Kenosha man was taken into custody in the incident that was reported at Morelli’s Deli on Seventh Ave. Police recommended charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He was later released. According to the report, the suspect entered the store asking to use the phone; however, due to the store’s policy, the shop owner declined. The suspect later returned and swore at the store owner. The owner then asked the suspect to leave and locked the door. However, he opened the door again to further engage the suspect verbally, at which time the suspect punched him in the face.

Mourners gathered in Sun Prairie for the funeral of a fallen firefighter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports more than 2,000 people, including about 700 uniformed officers, turned out Saturday to honor Capt. Cory Barr on Saturday at the Sun Prairie High School. The 34-year-old Barr was killed Tuesday evening when a contractor punctured a natural gas line in downtown Sun Prairie, causing an explosion and fire that destroyed at least two businesses and heavily damaged others. Mourners at the service described Barr as humble, devoted and blessed. He leaves behind his wife Abby and 3-year-old twin girls.

A company building a fiber optics network has identified the subcontractor working in the area before the explosion that killed Cory Barr.

Bear Communications of Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday said that VC Tech Inc. was working in the Sun Prairie area before Tuesday’s blast. Bear Communications says when VC Tech’s employees smelled gas, they notified authorities of the gas leak and helped evacuate people before the explosion happened. In a statement, Bear Communications says no one from its company was present on site when the gas line began leaking.

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is decrying Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, calling it “an attack on democracy.”

But her Republican counterpart Sen. Ron Johnson was more measured in his response Friday. Johnson says “any foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable.” A sweeping grand jury indictment of 12 Russians on Friday accused the Russians of hacking into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing stolen communications.