WLIP KTown Report Rewind 7/13/18

The expansion of Highway KR to accommodate Foxconn drew considerable interest at a public meeting hosted by the Wisconsin DOT at the the Mount Pleasant Village Hall Thursday. The Kenosha News reports the meeting covered numerous other projects, including Interstate 94, Highway 11 and others. Highway KR is proposed to become a six-lane highway. The project, slated to be done in two phases over the next few years, is planned for early next year. While plans for the first phase are pretty much solidified, DOT project manager Steve Hoff called the plans for phase two more of a “conceptual design.”

Lincolnshire recently joined the growing number of officials in Lake County who have raised concerns over the proposed Foxconn plant and the effect manufacturing operations there may have on the Des Plaines River. During a meeting this week, Lincolnshire trustees approved a non-binding resolution that asks the state of Wisconsin to reconsider previous actions that waived environmental studies and regulations related to the proposal. The village’s resolution takes aim at the potential environmental effects the large Foxconn plant would have on the Des Plaines River that flows through numerous Lake County communities.

Four people are facing multiple charges for stealing items valued at $70,000 from vehicles in the Salem Lakes area. 46 year old Gary Lee Brown, 27 year old Nicholas Babcock, 33 year old Daniel Celkis, and 27 year old Abigail Kipka-Bares have been arrested. Online court records show that Babcock made an initial appearance on the charges on June 27, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for today. He is in custody. The three other suspects have yet to be formally charged.

A Kenosha man is facing felony charges after allegedly dousing his neighbor’s house in motor oil. 35 year old Brandon Thomas is charged with felony criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 7800 block of 18th Avenue on Sunday, where the owner of a residence complained that he had found a “dark fluid substance” splattered all over the southside of his home and driveway, with police noting that the substance appeared to be motor oil. Thomas has previously been convicted of misdemeanor offenses of criminal damage to property and two counts of violating a harassment restraining order in Kenosha County. He is currently out on bond for another crime.

The Democratic candidates for governor attacked Gov. Scott Walker in their first broadcast debate last night. State Superintendent Tony Evers argued the fact that he’s the only candidate to have won statewide election makes puts him in the best position to beat Walker. But others, including Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, argued their experience in office make them the best choice. Matt Flynn says he would legalize marijuana if elected. Kelda Roys says she would pardon anyone charged with performing an abortion, should Roe v. Wade be overturned and a state ban enacted. State firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell says his leadership skills would bring the state together. All eight say they oppose Foxconn.

A communications company says a subcontractor was working “on site” before an explosion that killed a Wisconsin firefighter this week. But it wasn’t immediately clear if the subcontractor was responsible for breaking a gas main ahead of the blast. Verizon Wireless said Thursday it had contracted with Kansas-based Bear Communications for a fiber project in Sun Prairie. Bear said in a statement that its subcontractor was working “on site” but gave no other details. The blast Tuesday killed firefighter Cory Barr and devastated the city’s downtown area.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she will not support President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, saying Brett Kavanaugh would “turn back the clock on a woman’s constitutional right and freedom to make her own health care choices.” Baldwin issued a statement Thursday saying she will not vote to confirm Kavanaugh for a seat on the nation’s highest court. She joins with other Democrats in opposing the nomination.