WLIP Lake County Update 4/13/18

Buffalo Grove Accident Injures 10

Vander Tuuk 4-13-18

(Buffalo Grove, IL) One person was charged, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Buffalo Grove. The incident took place on Wednesday night around 10:30 near Lake-Cook and Old McHenry Roads. Four cars were involved in the wreck, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals for injuries, though their conditions were not released. One of the drivers, 29-year-old Saul Hernandez-Rivera of Chicago, was said to be responsible for causing the crash. He is now facing charges of driving on a suspended license, and disobeying a traffic signal, as well as traffic offenses. No bond amount has been released.

Rauner, leaders trade warnings over budget

Associated Press 4-13-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner is urging legislative leaders to agree on estimated available revenue before deciding how to spend it in the coming year. The governor asked House and Senate leaders Thursday to put in writing the projected revenue and deliver a balanced budget. Senate President John Cullerton noted that the revenue Rauner outlined in his February budget blueprint, included billions of dollars from an income-tax increase approved last summer over his veto. And Rauner has promised to reduce that. House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement that lawmakers’ work on the budget has already begun. He also suggested that Rauner “stay on the sidelines” if he intends to repeat past practices of cutting spending for vulnerable populations. The budget year begins July 1. The Legislature’s scheduled adjournment is May 31.

Senate urges Rauner to reject Trump border call for troops

Associated Press 4-13-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to reject a presidential call to send National Guard troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexican border. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 33-22 Thursday to adopt a resolution urging the governor not to comply if President Donald Trump makes a request. State Sen. Martin Sandoval sponsored the resolution, even though Rauner has already said he’d deploy troops if the president asks. Sandoval says National Guard troops are needed at home and criticized similar moves by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Arizona, New Mexico and Texas have already pledged state troops.

Illinois governor signs plan to expand 5G technology

Associated Press 4-13-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a measure that local governments say, would limit their ability to regulate big wireless facilities including AT&T and Verizon. The plan expands access to 5G networks by allowing companies to install small cell antennas on streetlights and utility poles. Local governments cannot regulate or charge for the installation or maintenance of the wireless facilities. The governor says the plan will create jobs and provide residents with faster internet service. But local municipalities across the state oppose the proposal. They say it is a handout to big businesses and will lead to higher taxes for residents.