WLIP MLB Roundup 6/6/18

(AP)—Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed just one run in seven innings, as the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and Jose Ramirez had a go-head double and scored in the Indian’s three-run fifth.

—Jason Heyward delivered a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning sending the Chicago Cubs to a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

—Tim Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs as the Chicago White Sox topped the Minnesota Twins 5-2.