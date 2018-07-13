WLIP Sports 7/13/18

The Kenosha Kingfish lost to Battle Creek 7-2 last night. Game 2 of the series is tonight in Michigan. The Fish return to Simmons Field Saturday.

The Kingfish have a new general manager. Carthage graduate Doug Gole has been hired to be the fifth GM in the franchise’s history. Gole will take over for Scott Preimesberger, who was in his first summer as Kenosha’s GM.



Jameson Taillon had a career-high 10 strikeouts, Jordy Mercer tied his career high with four RBIs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. Junior Guerra gets the start in game 2 tonight.



The Cubs are in San Diego to start a three games series tonight. Tyler Chatwood gets the nod vs. Clayton Richard. The Cubs are now 1 game back of the Brewers in the NL Central.



The White Sox host the Kansas City Royals tonight. James Shields gets the start.



The Blackhawks have traded Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Coyotes, parting with a promising young forward in order to clear out a troublesome contract. The Blackhawks also sent defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft to the Coyotes for forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.