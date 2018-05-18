WLIP Sports Round-up 5/18/18

(UNDATED)–Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth, helping the White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 in the opener of a four-game series between two of the worst teams in the AL. Game two is tonight, Carson Fulmer gets that start.

The Cubs and Braves were postponed due to rain after a 2 and a half hour delay. They will make that game up in August. The Cubs move on to Cincinnati tonight to open a weekend series with the Reds. Jon Lester will be on the mound for game one tonight; the two teams will play a day-night doubleheader tomorrow.

The Brewers enjoyed an off day in Minnesota yesterday and open a three game interleague series with the Twins tonight. Bret Suter gets the nod for the Brewers.

Stanley Cup Playoffs…Tampa Bay doubles up Washington 4-2. The Eastern Conference Final is tied at two games a piece.

NBA Playoffs are off last night and tonight…The Eastern Conference Final continues Saturday with Boston leading Cleveland two games to none.

The NBA Western Conference Final is tied at a game a piece. Golden State hosts Houston for game three on Sunday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially announced the hiring of Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach. The 48-year-old Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons with Atlanta before leaving last month. He led the Hawks to the 2015 Eastern Conference finals, but parted company with the team after going 24-58 this season.

