WLIP Sports Roundup 5/2/18

Baseball….A resurgent night for the Brewers’ struggling offense ended with the bullpen stealing the show again. Ryan Braun’s two-run double put Milwaukee ahead to stay, and Jeremy Jeffress escaped a two-on, one-out threat in the eighth by fanning Joey Votto, preserving a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Wade Miley makes his first start of the season for the Brewers tonight.

Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks, and the Colorado Rockies cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 victory. With the wind blowing out on a warm night at Wrigley Field, Nolan Arenado also homered as Colorado stopped a three-game slide. Jon Gray pitched seven crisp innings for his second straight win after dropping three in a row. All he allowed was a first pitch lead off home run to Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the first. Yu Darvish starts for the Cubs in the rubber game this afternoon.

Matt Carpenter homered to start a ninth-inning rally and Yadier Molina ended it with a single to drive in the winning run, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak. Lucas Giolito starts in the final game of the short series this afternoon.

Stanley Cup playoffs…Washington defeats Pittsburgh 4-3. Capitals lead the series 2 games to 1.

Winnipeg 7 Nashville 4; Jets up 2 games to 1.

NBA playoffs…Cleveland edges Toronto 113-112; Cavs lead series 1-0.

Golden State 121 New Orleans 116; Warriors up 2-0.

