WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/7/18

Sex Act Solicitation Arrests

Vander Tuuk 2-7-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of seven men. Authorities say the arrests were part of a continuing effort to suppress the demand for purchased sex. The suspects were taken into custody this month as part of a joint nationwide operation. They range in age from 29 to 55 years old, and come from areas including Waukegan, Lake Villa, Zion, Lakemoor, and Kenosha. Each suspect has been charged with solicitation of a sexual act…they are all due in court next month.

House Fire Mundelein

Vander Tuuk 2-7-18

(Mundelein, IL) A fire in Mundelein caused extensive damage to a home, but did not cause any injuries. The incident took place late Tuesday morning in the 200 block of North Prairie Road. The fire was said to start in a small storage area on the 2nd floor of the home. Fire crews were able to douse the flames, and rescue two cats, but no one else was home when the blaze broke out. The fire caused around 150-thousand-dollars in damages to the structure, and it’s currently uninhabitable. The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Pritzker apologizes for comments on race

AP 2-7-18

CHICAGO (AP) Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker is apologizing for racially insensitive comments captured on an FBI wiretap between him and then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Pritzker said Tuesday he regrets portions of the conversations recorded during a decade-old investigation of Blagojevich, who’s now imprisoned for corruption. Pritzker is heard suggesting Blagojevich appoint Secretary of State Jesse White to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat, calling him the “least offensive” African American. He also told Blagojevich that choosing White “covers you on the African-American thing.” White, who’s supported Pritzker’s candidacy, stood beside the billionaire businessman during Tuesday’s news conference, while his opponents in the March 20 primary condemned him. State Sen. Daniel Biss says the conversation is “racially insensitive at best and at worst reveals an attitude that is disrespectful to African Americans.”

School chief promises $350M to Illinois schools by June 30

AP 2-7-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’s education chief says that a $350 million boost promised to public schools this year, will be distributed beginning in April. State schools Superintendent Tony Smith told the Senate Education Committee Tuesday that he is working with the comptroller to ensure the money gets to approximately 850 school districts by the June 30 end of the fiscal year. Lawmakers approved landmark legislation last summer to rectify the nation’s most inequitable education funding system, which included the boost for this year. But Smith says the State Board of Education still isn’t sure of the exact distribution because of glitches in the legislation.

Senate advances ban on those under 21 buying tobacco

AP 2-7-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois senate committee has endorsed raising the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. The Senate Public Health Committee voted 6-2 Tuesday to send the measure to the floor. The plan would prohibit tobacco purchase by anyone under 21, and would include smoking tobacco, smokeless tobacco and vaping products. Underage possession would not be penalized, however. State Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield is the sponsor. She says raising the purchasing age will prevent teenagers from forming an addictive and deadly habit. Opponents say that the measure will hurt small businesses and convenience stores, and will simply drive consumers to neighboring states. And they say not penalizing underage possession sends the wrong message.