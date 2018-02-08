WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/8/18

Secret Service Visits Waukegan HS

Vander Tuuk 2-8-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Secret Service paid a visit to the Waukegan High School this week, though the reason why is a mystery. The “News Sun” said officials went to the high school’s campuses on Tuesday, though they didn’t detail any information, such as who was talked to, or whether any students or staff were being investigated. They also said they had no reason to believe anyone at the schools is in any kind of danger. The Secret Service also provided no additional information, saying they do not comment on open investigations.

Pedestrian Vs Train in North Chicago

Vander Tuuk 2-8-18

(North Chicago, IL) A man was killed in North Chicago after being struck by a Metra train. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said the incident took place on Tuesday evening near the North Chicago train station. The pedestrian was said to be crossing the tracks when he was hit by the northbound express train. Dr. Cooper says it’s unclear why the man was on the tracks, but that the preliminary investigation shows that all signals and safety features at the site were operating correctly. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

Waukegan To Raise Sales Tax

Vander Tuuk 2-8-18

(Waukegan, IL) The city of Waukegan is raising it’s sales tax, and the Mayor was the deciding vote. Mayor Sam Cunningham cited several million dollars in needed infrastructure improvements to justify his vote. The higher sales tax comes on top of other recent votes to increase water and sewer rates, as well as property tax levy’s. The vote means, starting July 1st, the city’s sales tax rate will increase to 8.5-percent. That rate would be comparable to surrounding towns to Park City and Gurnee, which have 8-percent rates, while Beach Park and North Chicago sit at 7-percent.

Man Arrested for Several Burglaries

Vander Tuuk 2-8-18

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced the arrest of a man now charged in several area burglaries. Thomas Anderson was accused of stealing items from numerous Waukegan businesses between January 4th and February 7th, when he was arrested. In total Anderson is accused of 8 different incidents at 6 different locations. He was also accused of breaking a glass door at a Gurnee business back in December. The 58-year-old faces 8 counts of burglary, as well as criminal damage to property from the Gurnee incident. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.

Judge denies release for suspected serial jet stowaway

AP/Vander Tuuk 2-8-18

CHICAGO (AP) A judge has denied a request to release a Lake County woman with a history of sneaking onto planes. Cook County Judge Donald Pararese Jr. denied the request from Marilyn Hartman’s attorney to send her to A Safe Haven, which provides housing and counseling for former jail inmates. The Grayslake woman faces charges including theft and trespassing after she was arrested in January when she reportedly got onto an overseas flight from O’Hare Airport without a ticket. Pararese originally released the 66-year-old, and warned her to stay away from airports…but she was arrested again at O’Hare about a week later. Hartman’s attorney argued that his client has been polite and cooperative when dealing with authorities. But the judge said “She hasn’t been cooperative with me.”

National guardsman takes LC girl whose dad was killed to dance

AP 2-8-18

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) A Lake County kindergartener whose father was killed in a military training accident last year had a date to her first father-daughter dance: A soldier with the Illinois Army National Guard. The National Guard said in a news release that 5-year-old Cayleigh Hinton of Winthrop Harbor went to Wednesday night’s dance with 1st Sgt. Joseph Bierbrodt. The two were escorted to Our Lady of Humility School in Beach Park by a veterans’ motorcycle club and members of area police and fire departments. Army Sgt. Terrence Hinton died in a military truck crash in Hawaii last May. National Guard spokesman Mike Chrisman says Bierbrodt had never met Cayleigh, but volunteered after he thought how much such a gesture would mean to his four children.