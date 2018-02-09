WLIP Voice of Lake County

Pedestrian ID’ed in Train Death in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) A man killed after being struck by a Metra train earlier this week has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Tracey Currie was trying on the tracks on Tuesday evening near the North Chicago train station, when he was hit by a northbound express train. Dr. Cooper says it’s still unclear why the 29-year-old was on the tracks, but that the preliminary investigation shows all signals and safety features at the site were operating correctly. An autopsy showed that injuries sustained in the incident were the main cause of death, but toxicology is still pending. An official investigation is ongoing.

More counties delay early for Illinois primary

CHICAGO (AP) More counties around the Chicago area are delaying the start of early voting for the Illinois primary over pending candidate challenges. The four most-populated counties in Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will, didn’t start in-person early voting Thursday as planned. Lake County plans to start Feb. 16 instead. Over four million total voters are impacted. One candidate challenge has statewide impact, after a judge ruled Democratic attorney general candidate Scott Drury of Highwood can’t be on the ballot over paperwork issues, but his name is allowed to remain during an appeal. If Drury is ultimately ruled off, votes for him won’t be counted.

Bill proposes $1B to help cover Illinois prison expenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers need to approve a supplemental spending bill to ensure the Department of Corrections can get through the rest of the fiscal year. The governor’s new budget director, Hans Zigmund, gave lawmakers an update on the state’s finances Wednesday. Zigmund says the income tax hike enacted over Rauner’s veto in July is bringing in more money than expected. But he says that there are still numerous looming issues. Zigmund says that the administration wants lawmakers to approve a total of $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill to cover “unappropriated liabilities” from the previous fiscal year. About 85 percent of the request is for expenses for the Corrections Department and for Medicaid. The supplemental spending bill would assist in paying the bills being run up by the department.