WLIP Voice of Lake County

Barrington High School Student Dies

Vander Tuuk 2-6-18

(Barrington, IL) A young Barrington High School student died in a weekend crash. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in South Barrington, when the vehicle the 14-year-old was in, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV. The victim was identified by medical examiners as Cassandra Meadors. The two drivers involved in the incident were hospitalized, but their conditions were unknown. The official cause of the crash remains under investigation by Cook County authorities.

Homicides Down in Lake County

Vander Tuuk 2-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) The number of homicide cases in Lake County dropped in 2017, though several cases are still under review. The Lake County Coroner’s Office numbers totaled 16 homicides in 2017, down from 25 in 2016. But several cases with undecided causes of death are still being looked into, and that number could go up. Currently, 11 of the 16 official homicides last year were considered violent, while the other 5 were vehicle related. 2016 numbers showed 11 vehicle related homicides, 10 involved guns (including 3 police related homicides deemed to be justified) and 4 were drug related.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 2-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Shawn E. Cummings is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for reckless conduct. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, about 5’7”, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with more information on Cummings, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.