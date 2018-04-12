WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/12/18

Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Motorcycle Wreck

Vander Tuuk 4-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Wonder Lake man has pleaded guilty in Lake County to his role in a fatal crash. Gary Rogers was on his motorcycle in July of 2016, when he hit the concrete island of a traffic light in Antioch, and crashed the vehicle. The impact injured the then 46-year-old, and killed his passenger, 45-year-old Traci Dotson, also of Wonder Lake. Rogers pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, getting lesser charges dropped in exchange. He could get up to 4 years in prison when he is sentenced in late May.

Barrington Man Dies in Minnesota Snowboarding Accident

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-12-18

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) A 20-year-old college student from Lake County is dead after a weekend snowboarding accident on a hill in Minnesota. Officials in Duluth say Derek Harms was snowboarding with friends on one of Spirit Mountain’s most challenging hills early Sunday afternoon, but never made it to the bottom. Friends went to look for him and found him on the ground…The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says Harms died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the snowboarding accident. Harms was a Barrington High School graduate, and was attending Winona State University.

Ill. House OKs ban on taxpayer funds for harassment payouts

Associated Press 4-12-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers sued for sexual harassment would not be able to use taxpayer money to pay settlements, under legislation that flew through the House. State Rep. David McSweeney’s legislation won approval 113-0 and now moves to the State Senate. Misconduct allegations felled a number of prominent men in entertainment, the media and politics. And it was revealed that some members of Congress had used the public’s money to settle complaints. McSweeney says staff members for the Illinois House and Senate have told him they are unaware of any such payouts in recent history. But he wants to ensure it won’t happen in the future.

Illinois House panel OKs net neutrality proposal

Associated Press 4-12-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois House committee has approved a proposal to maintain an open internet. The Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and IT Committee voted 6-2 Wednesday for net neutrality legislation, which will now move to the House floor. Net neutrality is the concept that prevents internet service from slowing down or charging more for some services. The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality back in December…prompting Illinois and 22 other states to file a lawsuit against the change. The cable television and other telecommunications industries oppose the plan…saying patchwork state regulations would be confusing for a global enterprise. Washington and Oregon have adopted net neutrality laws.

Illinois Senate votes to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

Associated Press 4-12-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois has taken a step toward becoming the 37th state to ratify the 1972 federal Equal Rights Amendment. The Senate voted 43-12 Wednesday on a resolution to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The constitutional amendment guarantees equal rights for all citizens regardless of sex. It needs 38 states to ratify to change the U.S. constitution. Illinois was one of 15 states not to ratify the amendment before a 1982 deadline. State Sen. Heather Steans is the sponsor of the resolution, and says the measure will not change Illinois law but will provide protections for women nationally. She adds that Congress has the power to consider the validity of state ratifications after the deadline. The resolution now goes to the Illinois House.