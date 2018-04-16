WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/16/18

Waukegan Police Arrest 13-Year-Old for Pointing Fake Gun

Vander Tuuk 4-16-18

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced the arrest of a young boy, after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at several homes. The incident took place last Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Adams Street. Police say the 13-year-old was approached by a pair of officers, threw the gun to the ground and ran…though he was caught quickly. The gun, though fake, looked quite real in a picture provided by police in a press release. The arrested boy was charged with resisting a police officer and a violation of school curfew.

Weather Related Problems Lake County

Vander Tuuk 4-16-18

(Waukegan, IL) Mother nature’s clock seems to be broken, as she dealt out another round of winter weather in spring. Sunday’s storm brought rain, snow and ice to Lake County, causing several accidents and spinouts on the roads. The storm also downed trees and power lines, leaving several people without power. In the Wildwood area, about 100 ComEd customers were without electricity for close to 12 hours. The good news? No winter weather is in the forecast for this week (after today).

Lawyers: Jesse Jackson Jr., wife reach divorce settlement

Associated Press 4-16-18

CHICAGO (AP) Attorneys say former Illinois U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his estranged wife have reached a divorce settlement, nearly five years after they pleaded guilty to schemes related to the misuse of a congressional campaign fund. Lawyers for Jackson and former Chicago Alderman Sandi Jackson said that the deal ends their 27-year marriage. Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to misusing the campaign fund. Each was sentenced to short prison stints for diverting $750,000 to personal use from 2005 to 2012. The divorce case was handled in Washington D.C., where Sandi Jackson and the couple’s two children live. The settlement resolves legal issues between the pair, but details weren’t made public.