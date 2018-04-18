WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/18/18

Waukegan Officer Cleared in Shooting

Vander Tuuk 4-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation into a police involved shooting from late last year has deemed that shooting justified. Edwardo Prado reportedly stole a car on December 26th of 2017, then drove that vehicle to a store where he purchased a BB gun. Prado was then accused of driving to the Waukegan Police Station where he walked up to an officer sitting in his vehicle, brandished the BB gun and demanded the officer’s weapon. The officer then shot the 27-year-old. He was taken to the hospital, was released, then was charged with aggravated robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated assault. He remains in the Lake County Jail, and is due in court next week.

Workers’ compensation changes get Ill. Senate approval again

Associated Press 4-18-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has approved restrictions on insurance companies writing workers’ compensation policies. The plan that passed 34-21 on Tuesday is identical to one Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed last year. The Republican has complained for years that workers’ compensation costs prevent economic growth. Democrats point out they restricted payouts and rules on worker injuries in 2011 but insurance companies haven’t lowered premiums accordingly. State Sen. Kwame Raoul’s bill requires insurers writing workers’ comp policies to file intended rates with the state and justify requested changes. Benefits would depend on a causal connection between work and injury and tighter guidelines would determine a worker’s disability. Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says Raoul’s bill is not “real” reform. But she says Rauner hopes for a bipartisan fix to the system’s flaws.