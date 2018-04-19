WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/19/18

Former Soccer Coach Pleads Not Guilty to Abuse

Vander Tuuk 4-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) A former soccer coach at the Vernon Hills High School has denied having inappropriate relationships with two students. Cori Beard pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of criminal sexual assault. Beard is accused of having sex with the students between 2015 and earlier this year when she was arrested. If convicted at a late July trial, the 28-year-old could get over 40 years in prison. Also during Wednesday’s court hearing, a bond reduction request for Beard was rejected by a Lake County Judge. It’s the second time the defense has made that request, and the second time it was denied.

Fire Kills Two in Highland Park

Vander Tuuk 4-19-18

(Highland Park, IL) A house fire in Highland Park has left two people dead. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 1 o’clock on Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Kipling Lane. The fire caused severe damage to the home, and required the assistance of several area departments to put out. Officials say they tried to enter the home to look for survivors, but heavy smoke and flames kept them from getting inside. They later found the bodies of two people…those bodies were turned over to the Lake County Coroner for autopsies. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Calusinski Seeks Another Trial

Vander Tuuk 4-19-18

(Chicago, IL) A woman convicted of a 2009 murder at a Lincolnshire day care center is again seeking a new trial. Lawyers for Melissa Calusinski have filed an appeal, claiming high quality x-rays clear their client, and were not shared by prosecutors during trial. Calusinski was accused of throwing 16-month-old Benjamin Kingan to the floor after getting frustrated in her day care room. Calusinski’s team tried a similar appeal a few years back, but it was rejected by a Lake County Judge in 2016. The appeals court has heard the arguments from both sides, but haven’t said when they will make a ruling.

Illinois youth tackle football ban dead for now

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-19-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A Lake County legislator, who proposed a ban on tackle football for kids under 12, says the measure lacks the votes to pass. State Rep. Carol Sente of Vernon Hills says a House floor vote would fall short. She says she will now focus on educating people about the dangers of “repeated … hits to the youth brain.” Research suggests a link between recurring blows and chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. It’s a dementia-like, degenerative disease characterized by memory loss, violent urges, depression and more. Opponents of the measure said there are safe tackling techniques and a ban is an overreach.