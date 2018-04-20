WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/20/18

Fatal Volo Crash

Vander Tuuk 4-20-18

(Volo, IL) A Round Lake Park woman is dead after a crash in the Volo area. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon along Route 120 at Ellis Drive. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say an SUV being driven by a 55-year-old Gurnee was traveling eastbound on 120, when a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old entered the SUV’s lane and the two cars collided. The unidentified 24-year-old was transported to the hospital where she later died. The 55-year-old Gurnee woman sustained only minor injuries, but was also hospitalized. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

Man Pleads Not Guilty to North Chicago Murder

Vander Tuuk 4-20-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man has pleaded not guilty to a murder earlier this year in North Chicago. Andre Jones is accused of shooting Melvin DeVost II just outside of a bar in the early morning hours of March 5th. Devost was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and a friend was able to get him near a Waukegan hospital before the vehicle broke down. The 29-year-old eventually made it to the hospital but died. Prosecutors say a verbal argument between Jones and Devost inside the bar led to the shooting. Trial for the 34-year-old suspect is set for late May. If convicted, he could get up to life in prison.

State Sen. McCann launches independent campaign for governor

Associated Press 4-20-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A Republican state senator has announced an independent run for Illinois governor. Sam McCann announced Thursday that he will challenge incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. His running mate is Aaron Merreighn. The 48-year-old MCcann was elected to the state Senate in 2010. He says Rauner has “abandoned” core GOP values — especially with Rauner recently signing laws to expand public funding for abortions and limiting law enforcement interactions with immigrants. McCann and Merreighn must gather 25,000 valid signatures to make the ballot as Conservative Party candidates.

Illinois unemployment levels hit lowest point in a decade

Associated Press 4-20-18

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ unemployment rate has hit its lowest level in more than a decade. The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate hit 4.6 percent in March. That’s the lowest it’s been since March 2007. But it’s still higher than the national rate of 4.1 percent. IDES Director Jeff Mays says he’s encouraged by the stabilization of the labor force. The state has seen more than 39,000 new jobs added over the past year. Most of the growth can be attributed to the manufacturing and financial sectors. Professional and business services have seen a decline. The unemployment rate considers those who are out of work and actively seeking employment.

Metra announces 2018 construction, including station work

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-20-18

CHICAGO (AP) Spring usually means warmer weather, but it also means the start of construction season. Metra this week released its list of construction projects planned for 2018. The railroad is using its $84.8 million budget to improve signal and communication systems as part of new federal guidelines. Other projects include replacing aging bridges and road crossings, as well as constructing new track segments. Metra officials say they are also planning improvements at 30 stations. Most construction work will occur during off-peak hours and on weekends, but some will increase commute times as much as 10 to 15 minutes. Riders can visit the Metra website to see any modified schedules. Three lines move through Lake County, those include Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific North and North Central.