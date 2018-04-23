WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/23/18

Fatal Volo Crash Victim ID’ed

Vander Tuuk 4-23-18

(Volo, IL) As officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash last week in Volo, the victim of the crash has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Susana Ortega of Round Lake Park died last week Wednesday, after her vehicle collided with another along Route 120. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say their initial investigation shows that Ortega’s vehicle entered the lane of another vehicle for “an unknown reason” and the two vehicles crashed. The driver of the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries. The investigation into the official reason behind the crash is ongoing.

One of Two ID’ed in Last Week’s Fatal HP Fire

Vander Tuuk 4-23-18

(Highland Park, IL) One of the two victims of a fatal Highland Park fire have now been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the female victim of blaze that took place last Wednesday morning was 77-year-old Elaine Gassick. Dr. Cooper says the male victim still has not been identified. The two bodies were discovered after the fire was put out. The cause of the blaze, and the cause of death for the two victims have not yet been determined.

Illinois receives $16M federal grant to fight opioid abuse

Associated Press 4-23-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois is receiving a $16 million federal grant to fight opioid abuse. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration announced the grant that will be administered by The Illinois Department of Human Services. The opioid epidemic claimed 2,000 lives in Illinois last year. It’s the second consecutive year Illinois has received funding from the 21st Century Cures Act . Officials say the grant will provide new treatment and recovery services and expand medication-assisted treatment for those with opioid-use disorder. It will boost the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program and enhance programs to assist people released from county jails. The grant will also provide continued training for first responders who often save lives by treating overdose victims quickly.