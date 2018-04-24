WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/24/18

Murder Arrest Zion

Vander Tuuk 4-24-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say they have made one arrest in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Zavian Wells is facing first-degree murder charges and more for the mid-February incident that killed Kaleah Beville. Authorities say the shooting was targeted, and that a social media post that showed off money from an injury settlement may have been the motive. It’s unclear at this point what Wells bond is, and it’s also unknown if police caught a second person believed to be the 25-year-old’s accomplice.

Fugitive Arrested in Lake County

Vander Tuuk 4-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A wanted fugitive from Lake County has been captured in northwest Illinois. Sheriff’s Officials say Christopher Bradin was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Register as a Violent Offender Against Youth. Bradin was discovered last week Friday by authorities in Freeport, Illinois, who took him into custody without incident. The 29-year-old is currently being held in the Stephenson County Jail, until he can be extradited to Lake County.

Two Plead Guilty to Breaking Election Law

Vander Tuuk 4-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake County School Board member, and a district executive secretary have both pleaded guilty to breaking election law. Former District 128 Board member Ellen Mauer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disregard of election code, as did Denise Zwit. The cases were separate, but similar. Both women were accused of either falsely circulating nominating petitions, or falsely certifying the signatures on them. The guilty pleas got more serious perjury charges dropped. Both Mauer and Zwit were hit with one year of court supervision, as well as fines and community service.

Virginia Woman Arrested For Prostitution

Vander Tuuk 4-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Virginia woman was arrested in Lake County, for reportedly offering more than a spa visit to an undercover officer. Sheriff’s officials say an anonymous complaint led them to the Knollwood area where they started an investigation into the 210 Spa. Sun Cha Chon was arrested after allegedly offering sexual acts in exchange for money. The 63-year-old was hit with a prostitution charge. Authorities say there was no indication of any other crimes going on at the business.

K9 Located Suicidal Suspect Near Green Oaks

Vander Tuuk 4-24-18

(Knollwood, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are crediting a K9 officer with locating a potentially suicidal subject. On Saturday night, a call to the Sheriff’s Office said a Chicago woman left a Shields Township residence, then threatened suicide via text message. K9 officer Dax was called to the scene, and was able to located the woman hiding in some bushed nearby. The 46-year-old was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for a psychological exam.

State paying bills, but not late-payment interest

Associated Press 4-24-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) During the Illinois budget crisis, private companies borrowed billions of dollars to pay government vendors on time with the promise that state repayment would come with late fees. Now the participants in the Illinois vendor-assistance program say they’re not getting hundreds of millions of dollars in late-payment interest they’re owed. The financiers told legislators Monday that lending banks might discontinue participation. A $6.5 billion bond issue last fall helped state Comptroller Susana Mendoza pay down what was $16 billion in past-due bills. But at least 2 companies say they are owed $115 and 250-million-dollars respectively. Mendoza spokeswoman Jamey Dunn says the Comptroller is still in bill-payment “triage” and is prioritizing schools and the “state’s most vulnerable.”

Donation to help Illinois with synthetic marijuana outbreak

Associated Press 4-24-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois public health officials say the state has received a major donation that will help those who have suffered severe bleeding, as part of a deadly outbreak involving synthetic marijuana. The Illinois Department of Public Health will receive nearly 800,000 vitamin K tablets, which if taken over several months can help restore blood clotting. The donation comes from the Bausch Foundation, the independent charitable organization of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. The donation comes after three people have died and more than 150 were sickened by synthetic marijuana in Illinois since March. Doctors say those suffering from bleeding need to take as many as 30 tablets a day for up to six months. IDPH Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the donation will allow patients “to receive lifesaving treatment free of charge.”