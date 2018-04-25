WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/25/18

Great America Attack Suspect Skips Court, Warrant Issued

Vander Tuuk 4-25-18

(Waukegan, IL) A teen suspected of attacking a family at Six Flags Great America last summer has skipped his latest court date. A Lake County Judge issued a no-bond warrant on Tuesday for Gregory Battle. The 18-year-old is facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, mob action and aggravated battery in a public place for the incident last September. A family of three were hospitalized after the attack that reportedly started as a verbal altercation. Eight other people were implicated in the fight, all of which were juveniles aged 15 to 17. Battle has been free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond. He was supposed to be in court this week to explain why he had been missing school, and why he failed a drug screening.

Sailor accused of stealing grenades from ship, Arrested at Great Lakes

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-25-18

SAN DIEGO (AP) A U.S. sailor has been arrested in Lake County on allegations of stealing grenades from a San Diego-based Navy ship. Federal prosecutors say Gunner’s Mate Second Class Aaron Booker was detained Tuesday near the Great Lakes Naval Station. He is accused of possessing 20 concussion hand grenades reported missing from the USS Pinckney guided missile destroyer. Court documents say the grenades were discovered missing Feb. 8, 2017, he was sent to the North Chicago area short time later. Booker was tasked with checking the temperature of the ship’s locker where the grenades were kept.

Court to rule on Lincolnshire’s right-to-work ordinance

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-25-18

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) A federal appeals court could soon rule on a Lake County village’s right-to-work ordinance. Lincolnshire’s 2015 ordinance allows people to work in union-protected positions without having to join the union or pay the complete share of union dues. The ordinance doesn’t apply to public-sector jobs. Four unions filed a 2016 lawsuit that sought to remove the ordinance, saying differing work rules in different municipalities would be chaotic. A federal judge struck down the ordinance last year, ruling that federal law pre-empts the local ordinance. The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals may hand down a decision at some point in the next six months.

4th death reported in Illinois linked to synthetic marijuana

Associated Press 4-25-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois public health officials say a fourth person has died after using synthetic marijuana. The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday afternoon that the most recent victim was a woman in her 30s. Her death comes as the state deals with an outbreak of people experiencing severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana. More than 150 people in Illinois in 13 counties have been sickened and three others have died. Those include two men in their 20’s and a man in his 40s. State health officials say the products are deadly and urge people not to use them. Those who have become sick have reported coughing up blood, severe bloody noses and internal bleeding.