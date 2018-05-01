WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/1/18

Zion Police Announce Arrest in Armed Robbery

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest in a weekend armed robbery. Police say they were called early Sunday morning to the 18-hundred block of Sheridan Road. When they arrived, they met a male victim who said he was approached by two other males with handguns, that stole his money and ran. A witness later pointed out where the alleged suspects had ditched their getaway vehicle, and police were able to find Henry Wilkes. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and defacing identification marks of firearms. His bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars. The other suspect has not been identified, nor located.

Guns Taken From Vernon Hills Teen, Charges Filed

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed against a Vernon Hills teen who had several guns taken away from him. Vernon Hills Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Jakub Zak, after a tip about his possession and interest in several weapons, along with his alleged association to a reported racist organization known as the Patriot Front. Local authorities worked with the feds to search Zak’s home in early April, turning up five weapons and several boxes of ammunition, but no firearms card. The 19-year-old was hit with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid FOID card. The guns were seized, but police at this point, don’t believe they were used in any crimes.

Antioch Woman Dies in Kenosha County Motorcycle Crash

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Kenosha, WI) A Lake County woman is dead after a weekend motorcycle accident in Kenosha County. Police say a group of motorcycles was traveling on Sunday evening in the 12-thousand block of Highway W, when the lead motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and started a chain reaction crash involving multiple other bikes. Killed in the crash was 47-year-old Lisa Fagan of Antioch. Five others were also injured, and transported to medical centers in varying conditions. Authorities say excessive speed may have been a prime factor in the incident.

Firefighter Hurt in Overnight Fire

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Beach Park, IL) A fire that happened at two different times in Beach Park, left one firefighter injured. The first call came in about a garage fire on Sunday night in the 38-thousand block of Cornell Road. Several area departments were called in for assistance, and the flames were eventually struck, but not before causing significant damage to the garage, and part of the home structure. Firefighters were called back to the same home early Monday morning on reports of a blaze inside the actual home. During that incident, one firefighter suffered an ankle injury and had to be hospitalized. No other injuries were reported, and no official damage estimate was released. The incidents are said to be under investigation by Beach Park officials and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Mundelein Man Accused of Stealing AR-15

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein man is in trouble with the law for reportedly trying to steal a gun sometime last month. Police in Round Lake Park say Juan Renteria-Becerra is accused of setting up a deal to purchase an AR-15 from a man in the village, then stealing it instead. He was taken into custody on Sunday after an investigation by local authorities and the federal ATF. The 32-year-old is facing several charges including unlawful possession and use of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. A bond amount is unknown.

ID in Fatal Shooting in Fox Lake

Vander Tuuk 5-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who was shot and killed in Fox Lake over the weekend has been identified. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says Raymond Bellucci was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon of a gunshot wound to the head. Fox Lake Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident, and at this point are still calling it a death investigation. Authorities say there is no risk to the general public.

Illinois working to get more election judges amid shortage

Associated Press 5-1-18

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) Efforts are underway to fill a void of election judges in Illinois. State lawmakers are considering a proposal that would let county clerks operate polling places with three election judges instead of five. State lawmakers previously gave county clerks the ability to get help from high school students. Cris Cray is the director of legislation at the Illinois State Board of Elections. He says election judges are getting older and the state is having a difficult time finding replacements for those who can no longer serve. Election judges check in voters, verify signatures, watch the ballot box and prevent electioneering.