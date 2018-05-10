WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/10/18

Waukegan Infrastructure Borrowing

Vander Tuuk 5-10-18

(Waukegan, IL) The City of Waukegan is looking to borrow over 100-million-dollars to fix key infrastructure. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said he understand the proposal will be a painful one, but claimed that not doing anything would be more painful. The 5-year, 154-million-dollar capital project proposal is far less than a 500-million-dollar assessment made just a year ago. The plan includes improvements to several roads, the sewer system, sidewalks, bridges and more. The plan could go into effect in June.

Fox Lake Runaway Sought

Vander Tuuk 5-10-18

(Fox Lake, IL) Police and the parents of a Fox Lake teen are looking for her after she reportedly ran away, and is now missing. Sydney Weber left her home Sunday in a ride share, and went to the Dunkin Donuts in Gurnee. Early the following day, a friend of Weber’s got a text message saying she was fine and “living life.” Her phone was then turned off, and attempts to contact her by call or text have gone unanswered. Weber is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5’5”, 110 pounds with black and purple hair, blue eye and braces. Anyone who has seen the missing teen is encouraged to contact Fox Lake Police.