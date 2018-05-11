WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/11/18

Battle Goes Missing Again

Vander Tuuk 5-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) For the second time in just a few weeks, a Waukegan battery suspect has gone missing. Gregory Battle is facing several charges stemming from a brutal attack on a family of three last September at Six Flags Great America. Battle skipped out on a court hearing last month while out on bond, only to be caught and returned to court. Battle was re-released on Monday to go to an inpatient drug facility for treatment…but in a Thursday court hearing, prosecutors said the 18-year-old had disappeared again. The judge in the case has issued another no bond warrant for Battle.

Kansas Man Held for Holding Woman Against Her Will

Vander Tuuk 5-11-18

(Highland Park, IL) Police in Highland Park have charged a Kansa Man who reportedly held a woman against her will earlier this month. Police say Diamonte Jeans had just received a year of court supervision from a Mundelein domestic case, when he kept a Highland Park woman in his car for several hours, refusing to let her leave. That woman was able to contact police from inside the vehicle, and they eventually located the pair in south suburban Bolingbrook. Jeans now faces felony domestic battery, robbery and unlawful restraint charges. He’s due in court later this month.

Pool Death Cause Remains Unknown

Vander Tuuk 5-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) The cause of death for a Waukegan teen found dead in a frozen swimming pool, remains unknown. Lucio Cambray’s body was found back on January 8th at an unoccupied Waukegan home along Jackson Street. He had been reported missing on Christmas Day. Lake County Dr. Howard Cooper says final autopsy results did not show enough evidence to list drowning or hypothermia as a cause of death. He also said there was no evidence of physical trauma. Marijuana, alcohol and a prescription drug were found in Cambray’s system, But Coroner Cooper said the amounts were not enough to have contributed to the death, which has now been officially classified as “undetermined.”