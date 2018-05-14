WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/14/18

Safety Officer Hospitalized After Traying to Break up Fight

Vander Tuuk 5-14-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan High School safety Officer was hospitalized late last week, after trying to break up a fight. District 60 says the incident took place last Friday afternoon at the Brookside campus, and involved several fights over a short period of time. One of the safety officers involved in breaking up the incidents suffered a hand injury that required hospitalization, while two others were scraped up, but did not requite a stay at a medical facility. Police say no arrests were made due to the fights, but that they are still looking into things. It’s unclear at this point if school discipline against the involved students will take place.

Teen Girl Still Missing From Fox Lake

Vander Tuuk 5-14-18

(Fox Lake, IL) A Fox Lake teen missing since last week Sunday, is still missing, but there are some small updates. Sydney Weber left her home on May 6th in a Lyft ride share, and went to the Dunkin Donuts on 120 and Green Bay Road in Waukegan. Early the following day, a friend of Weber’s got a text message saying she was fine and “living life.” Her phone was then turned off, and attempts to contact her by call or text have gone unanswered. In a Facebook post by Weber’s grandmother, she said the teen has been diagnosed as having high functioning autism, and has at times talked of heading to California. Weber is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5’5”, 110 pounds with black and purple hair, blue eyes, glasses and braces. Anyone who has seen the missing teen is encouraged to contact Fox Lake Police.

Gov’s race shows need for campaign finance reform

Associated Press 5-14-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) This year’s Illinois governor’s race between ultra-wealthy candidates could be the costliest in U.S. history, and critics say it perfectly illustrates the need for a campaign finance system that isn’t so rigged in favor of the rich. Some legislators are pushing for a system that would match small campaign donations with public funds. Though the proposal was approved by the state Senate last year, its chances are bleak in the Illinois House, despite the attention given to two extremely wealthy candidates who are financing their campaigns with millions of dollars of their own money. Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker has already contributed $76.5 million toward his campaign and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has given $50 million to his own. They are on track to surpass the record-high $280 million spent on California’s 2010 governor’s race.