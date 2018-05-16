WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/16/18

Lightning Causes Waukegan Apartment Fire

(Waukegan, IL) Mother natures light show on Monday, caused more than just a scene. Waukegan fire officials say a lightning strike led to Monday night fire at the 28 unit Reserve at Eagle Ridge. Officials worked in heavy rains to put out the blaze, which caused a full evacuation of the building. Once the blaze was out, and the smoke cleared, most residents were allowed back into their apartments. As of Tuesday, just 3 units were unoccupied. No one was injured escaping the flames, and no fire personnel were hurt. Damage estimates have not been released.

Gliniewicz Hearing Update

(Waukegan, IL) A hearing was held in the Lake County Court on Tuesday, to set up another hearing in the case of Melodie Gliniewicz. The 53-year-old faces several charges related to her former police officer husband’s alleged embezzlement from a Fox Lake youth program. Joe Gliniewicz staged his September 2015 suicide to look like he was killed in the line of duty, as his crimes were about to come to light. Tuesday’s hearing was in response to prosecutors appealing a ruling that said emails and text messages between Joe Gliniewicz and Melodie could not be used at trial, due to Illinois’ marital privilege laws. Prosecutors say those laws should not apply in a case like this. Judge James Booras set a hearing date for the end of the month. Trial has been indefinitely delayed until pre-trial motions can be hammered out.

Crimestoppers 1

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Isreal Almanza-Chavez is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for endangering a child. He is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Almanza-Chavez or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Crimestoppers 2

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Richard Tate is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy of identity theft. He is described as a 27-year-old black male, about 5’5”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Tate, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers have revived efforts to pass gun-dealer licensing legislation after a veto by Gov. Bruce Rauner stymied a previous effort. The new rules proposed Tuesday would make it illegal for retailers to sell guns without being certified by the state. The stores must first be licensed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Then, they would have to submit a copy of that license to the Illinois State Police, along with an affidavit declaring it remains valid. The vetoed bill would have required gun dealers to register for a five-year license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Supporters say the new legislation is designed to crack down on problem gun sellers and prevent the trafficking of firearms. However, opponents, led by gun retailers, contend it’s an attempt to force the closing of some shops through increased licensing costs.

Illinois had record-setting 114 million visitors last year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois saw a record-number of visitors last year. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office says in a news release that nearly 114 million people visited the state, breaking the previous record set in 2016. The governor’s office says the U.S. Travel Association determined that visitors spent $39.5 billion dollars in the state last year — $1.1 billion more than they spent in 2016. As a result of that growth in both the number of tourists and the amount of money they spent, the tourism industry has been able to add thousands of jobs. The news release says the number of jobs the tourism industry supports in the state rose by nearly 19,000 since 2015, to a record 335,400.