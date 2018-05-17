WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/17/18

LC Man Killed in McHenry Crash

Vander Tuuk 5-17-18

(Richmond, IL) A Lake County man is dead after an accident in neighboring McHenry County. Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday morning near Richmond, when two vehicles crashed an intersection. Eduard Modilevsky of Vernon Hills was pronounced dead at the scene. McHenry County medical examiners say the cause of death for the 77-year-old was blunt trauma to the chest. The driver of the other involved vehicle suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution. The official cause of the crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit

Audit slams Rauner administration over lease deals

Associated Press 5-17-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A state audit has found that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration violated state law by awarding property leases to unqualified vendors and possibly shutting out other bidders. Auditor General Frank Mautino’s report found that the Departments of Human Services and Central Management Services sought two sites in fall 2015 for data storage and for a telecommunications center. They awarded leases to two companies but in summer 2016, switched which sites would serve which purpose. Mautino says that violates state procurement law. The audit was ordered by lawmakers last year when they learned that the state could have bought the warehouse for less than the $2.4 million five-year lease. CMS spokesman Mike Deering says officials have tightened procedures and proposed legislation to analyze all leases yearly.

Groups say tell court Illinois too slow processing Medicaid

Associated Press 5-17-18

CHICAGO (AP) Lawyers for the Legal Council for Health Justice and the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law say tens of thousands of low-income people are being denied medical care because Illinois isn’t processing Medicaid applications fast enough and they’ve asked a court to intervene. Their motion filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court says Illinois’ Department of Human Services also isn’t notifying people they’re entitled to temporary coverage as their applications are processed. It alleges DHS hasn’t provided temporary benefits to a single applicant since June 2016. They say federal law requires most applications be processed within 45 days. If they aren’t, a consent decree requires DHS to notify applicants about temporary coverage. The motion seeks an order ensuring DHS meets the requirements. DHS has not for comment.