WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/18/18

Highland Park Murder Conviction Appeal

Vander Tuuk 5-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) One of three people accused of killing a Highland Park man is appealing his conviction to a higher court. Philip Vatamaniuc was convicted of the 2013 murder of Colin Nutter, after a marijuana robbery attempt gone wrong. On Thursday, a Lake County Judge denied a defense request to reconsider the conviction and subsequent 54-year prison sentence given to Vatamaniuc…leading to a future date with an appellate court. Another suspect, Benjamin Schenk, has already pleaded guilty to the crime, but has yet to be sentenced. The third defendant, Michael Coffee still awaits a September trial date, after going back and forth between jail and a mental health facility.

Gun Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

Vander Tuuk 5-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Vernon Hills teen who had his weapons confiscated, has pleaded not guilty to gun charges. Jakub Zak was investigated earlier this year, after the ATF received an anonymous tip saying he was seen at the College of Lake County with a t-Shirt supporting an alleged white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. The investigation turned up several weapons in the 19-year-old’s possession, but they were all deemed illegal when it was learned that he had no FOID card. Zak faces charges of possession of guns, ammunition and more without proper licensing. He’s currently free on bond.

Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries

Associated Press 5-18-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has approved raising public school teacher salaries to a minimum of $40,000 a year. The Senate voted 37-16 Thursday to increase minimum full-time teacher salaries over the next five years. State Sen. Andy Manar says the measure is a way to attract more teachers in a state that’s facing a growing shortage. But State Sen. Kyle McCarter says the state can’t afford to pay increased pension costs associated with a pay raise. He added that the state is billions of dollars in debt and shouldn’t be making promises it can’t keep. The legislation comes as teachers in states across the country are striking for higher wages among other issues.

Madigan: House will give Rauner death penalty full hearing

Associated Press 5-18-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner’s proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get an Illinois House hearing. House Speaker Michael Madigan announced that lawmakers will have a public hearing on the governor’s proposal Monday. Rauner made an amendatory veto this past Monday to legislation to require a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of an assault-style rifle. He rewrote it to make all firearms subject to the 72-hour wait and add other anti-gun violence measures including reintroducing capital punishment for killing police officers or mass killings. Madigan says those issues “deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House.”