WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/2/18

Fugitive Arrested

Vander Tuuk 5-2-18

(Waukegan, IL) A wanted Waukegan man has been located and arrested. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Jones had been wanted since early February on outstanding felony warrants for escape and failure to appear (Robbery). The 26-year-old was taken into custody Monday after he was spotted entering a Waukegan grocery store. The arrest took place without incident, and Jones was taken to the Lake County Jail. His bond amount is unknown.

Round Lake Beach Fire

Vander Tuuk 5-2-18

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A fire at a Round Lake Beach condo complex has destroyed several connecting garages. The flames broke out Monday evening in the 14-hundred block of W. Spring Brook Court. The flames quickly spread because of windy conditions, and by the time fire officials were able to quench the flames, some 19 garages sustained damage. Authorities believe an electrical issue may have sparked the blaze. One firefighter sustained minor injuries, was treated at the hospital and released. Damage estimates were set at 300-thousand-dollars.

Drug Induced Homicide Charges

Vander Tuuk 5-2-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Wheeling man has been charged with drug induced homicide charges in connection with the death of a Mundelein teen. Lake County prosecutors say James Murray is accused of delivering the fentanyl that lead to the overdose death of 19-year-old Nathan Clyde last August. In addition to drug induced homicide, Murray is also facing two counts of felony drug delivery. The 21-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 750-thousand-dollar bond.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 5-2-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Daniel Wallace is wanted in lake County on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear related to the violation of an order of protection. He is described as a 23-year-old black male, about 5’6”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Wallace, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.