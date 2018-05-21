WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/21/18

K9 Locates Burglary Suspect

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have credited a K9 officer with locating a burglary suspect. Last Thursday, deputies responded to Lake Villa Township, after a 911 caller reported a man breaking into a camper. The suspect fled as authorities arrived, and K9 officer Dax was called upon to locate the individual, which he was able to do. 44-year-oldMichael Fritz has now been charged with one count of residential burglary. Lindenhurst and Antioch Police are also being credited with assisting in the arrest.

Death Penalty Hearing

(Springfield, IL) Governor Bruce Rauner’s idea to reinstate the death penalty in certain cases, will get a hearing in the Illinois House later today. Rauner made the proposal in an amendatory veto last week, tacked on to new gun legislation. The idea would bring back the possibility of capital punishment in mass killings, and the killings of law enforcement officers. Many have derided the Governor’s idea, but Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says it should have a full debate. The death penalty was put in a moratorium during the administration of former Governor George Ryan, and Pat Quinn ended it during his administration.