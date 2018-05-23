WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/23/18

Bank Robbery Gurnee

Vander Tuuk 5-23-18

(Gurnee, IL) Police and the FBI are investigating after an armed bank robbery in Gurnee. The incident took place on Monday morning just before 11 o’clock at the NorStates Bank in the 53-hundred block of Grand Avenue. A male and female suspect were said to hold up the bank with what appeared to be an AK-47 style rifle. They were able to escape in a blue newer model Nissan Rogue, with an undisclosed amount of cash. The male was described as 6-feet-tall and 175 pounds, while the female was described as 5’7”, 200 pounds. Both are said to be white. No one was injured during the heist. Anyone with more information on the robbery or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Chicago office of the FBI.

Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Buy

Vander Tuuk 5-23-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force has announced the arrest of a Hawthorn Woods man, for an illegal drug purchase. Authorities say Randall Swansen was attempting to purchase large amounts of a drug called Tramadol through the internet. The drug comes in tablet form, but Is usually transferred through an IV. A search warrant served on the 41-year-old’s home earlier this month turned up over 700 Tramadol tablets. He was hit with felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Swansen is currently free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond. Future court dates are currently unknown.

Lindenhurst Police Officer Sex Assault Lawsuits

Vander Tuuk 5-23-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lawsuits have been filed against a former Lindenhurst Police Officer. The two suits filed against Ralph Goar, claim the officer had sexual contact with three boys when they were teenagers. The alleged incidents took place between the 1908’s and 2013. Goar’s lawyers say the filings are filled with factual errors, something a Lindenhurst spokesperson echoed. Lake County State’s Attorney officials say they investigated the claims, but declined to bring criminal charges. Goar retired earlier this month, after being with the Lindenhurst PD for over 25 years. It’s unclear when the lawsuits will be heard.

House speaker seeks investigation into claims of retaliation

Associated Press 5-23-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has asked for an outside review of whether he or his staff retaliated against a lawmaker for speaking out on sexual harassment. Madigan released a letter Tuesday to Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter. It seeks a probe into claims by State Rep. Kelly Cassidy that the interference of Madigan allies forced her resignation from a part-time job with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Cassidy contends she’s a target because she called for an independent investigation in February, of allegations that staff members in Madigan’s political operation had not been properly disciplined for sexual harassment. The Senate Women’s Caucus issued a statement Tuesday backing Cassidy and demanding an outside investigation. So did J.B. Pritzker, the Madigan-backed Democratic candidate for governor.