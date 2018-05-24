WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/24/18

Officer Involved Shooting Gurnee

Vander Tuuk 5-24-18

(Gurnee, IL) One woman is dead after a police involved shooting in Gurnee. Authorities say everything started on Wednesday afternoon, when Gurnee officers approached a vehicle with a visible bullet hole near Harper Avenue and Gould Street. Upon approach, officers noticed a male and a female occupant…the male was unconscious and unresponsive. As officers went to help, the female put the car in gear and drove away, eventually striking a fire truck and fleeing on foot. The unidentified woman was later discovered in the southbound lanes of Route 41 near Grand Avenue, waving a “long barreled firearm.” Officers tried to engage that woman, but she was eventually shot, and pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center. The male was also transported to the hospital for an unknown health issue…he was treated and released. The involved officers were hospitalized as a precaution, but also released. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.

Two Arrested in Standoff Near Antioch

Vander Tuuk 5-24-18

(Antioch, IL) A multiple hour standoff near Antioch ended with a pair of arrests. The incident started Wednesday morning with a call to police about a man and woman knocking on doors and asking for money. Police confronted the pair, who drove off, hit one Antioch squad car, and fired a shot from inside the vehicle…no one was hit with that shot. The suspects were eventually found holed up in a home in the 40-thousand block of North Route 83. An hours long standoff ensued, but ended when officials stormed the residence and took both subjects into custody. Neither the man, nor woman have yet been identified. Charges are said to be pending.

Police Investigate Shooting in Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 5-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating, after a person was found shot in broad daylight. The incident took place Wednesday afternoon around 1:40, when officers were called to the area of McAree Road and Washington Street. It was there they found a male in his 20’s with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say two black males were observed running from the scene, but at this point, no arrests have been made. Anyone with more information on the shooting is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.

Kenosha Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Zion Incident

Vander Tuuk 5-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha man is facing prison time, after being convicted of attempted murder. Cornell Conely was accused of running over his then girlfriend’s sister with his car, after an argument in Zion back in April of 2017. The incident severely injured the 24-year-old victim, who has since recovered. Conely opted for a bench trial, instead of going before a jury, but was found guilty by a Lake County Judge after 3 days of testimony. He now faces up to 30-years in prison, when he is sentenced in early July.

Illinois Senate panel endorses wage-equity plan

Associated Press 5-24-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A showdown between two Democratic measures to close the wage gap ended with state senators rejecting one considered more business friendly. The Senate Labor Committee voted 11-6 Wednesday to approve legislation prohibiting employers from asking applicants their salary history. It has stiffer penalties for violators than one supported by business interests. The legislation is considered a pay-equity plan. State Sen. Cristina Castro says the penalties in her bill keep businesses accountable. State Sen. Jim Oberweis says the rejected plan was a bipartisan compromise. Castro’s measure now goes to the full Senate floor.